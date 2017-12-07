New 'Injustice 2' trailer shows big-shot superhero Atom

By on
injustice-2
'Injustice 2.' NetherRealm Studios/Press

A new trailer for “Injustice 2” shows Atom, everyone’s favourite small-but-terrible DC superhero. Developing studio NetherRealm is expected to include the character in the game next week.

Like Marvel’s Ant-Man, Atom, also known as physics enthusiast Ryan Choi, has the ability to change his size at will by using his quantum bio-belt. According to his official profile, his mission is to find a missing friend, his mentor Ray Palmer a.k.a. the original Atom.

The recently released trailer shows Ryan shrinking down a few inches to dodge bullets. He also completely transforms into an insect-like threat. In one part, he is shown tossing around the Joker like a piece of meat.

Not only can he shrink, he can also amplify his size, as seen in one part of the clip. What’s more, he can freeze enemies in place, a perfect way to provide the player with a fraction of a second to strategise.

Of course, typical Atom comes equipped with puns regarding his powers. “Heard of David and Goliath?” he asks at one point. Expect more when he makes his debut, along with Enchantress and (wait for it) the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

NetherRealm is set to release Atom on December 12 as part of the Fighter Pack 3. Those who bought the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition will automatically get the character. You may also purchase the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack, which includes the first three Fighter Packs.

“Injustice 2” is a fighting game that stars legendary DC superheroes like Batman and Superman. The game is available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and mobile. Watch the trailer for Atom below.

Injustice 2/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car