New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations

A guide to assist organisations in de-identifying their data effectively has been released for Australian organisations. It is for groups that handle personal information and consider sharing or releasing it to meet their legal obligations and ethical responsibilities.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), together with CSIRO’s Data61, has released the guide, which is said to be both practical and accessible. “The interpretation and application of data has the potential to positively transform our lives and bring about great social and economic benefits,” Australian Information and Privacy Commissioner Timothy Pilgrim reportedly said. But he noted that several of these data sets are composed of individuals’ personal information.

Therefore, if an organisation considers releasing them, risks must be anticipated in order to ensure that the rights of individuals are protected. Pilgrim said deciding which data must be released or shared, and what form if so, must be carefully considered.

Several factors need to be examined. These include ethical and legal obligations to technical data queries.  Pilgrim said the recently released guide is about integrating the various perspectives on the topic of de-identification into a single and comprehensible framework, and that it is important to target the right balance between maintaining useful data and making sure it’s safe.

The guide’s lead author and Research Scientist at Data61, Christine O’Keefe, explained that at CSIRO’s Data61, they are a trusted advisor to government and industry organisations. They assist them in accessing the power of their data through the application of deep science, engineering and design to obtain insights from it and make it accessible to others without the need to compromise privacy.

Before the guide is released, there was no comprehensive risk management guide in Australia to help organisations with de-identification. The new standalone guide was set up as an adaptation of the existing UK version, the Anonymisation Decision-Making Framework.

O’Keefe recognised that the community is becoming more conscious of how their data is being utilised, as well as the risk of data breaches. The De-identification Decision-Making Framework focuses on assessing and managing re-identification risks within the context of the data release or share.

It also encourages organisations to consider the data release environment and the techniques and controls applied to the data. “The OAIC looks forward to engaging further with organisations and technical experts on de-identification,” Pilgrim said, adding de-identification is a solution for sharing and releasing data while meeting community expectations and legislative demands.

