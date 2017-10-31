New 'God of War' trailer showcases combat, worries some gamers

People line up to play Sony PlayStation games at the E3 Electronic Expo in Los Angeles. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Much has been shown about the new “God of War,” but Sony’s 2017 Paris Games Week showcase has provided more insight on the battle mechanics of the game. Not to mention the father-and-son interaction that may serve as the story’s heart and core.

Last everyone’s heard of him, Kratos is now a dad, of all people. But a good one, it seems. The trailer doesn’t waste time introducing his relationship with his son Atreus. They are immediately shown in a cave, hiding from the sight of a monstrous creature.

Kratos, being the careful father that he is, warns against charging straight away. They wait for the beast to leave before heading down the ledge, but in true GoW fashion, other enemies appear.

What follows is a flurry of might and power from our hero, unveiling how this is indeed a “God of War” game after all. The mighty axe appears; a few swings and foes are obliterated to bits. The trailer ends with Kratos opening the gate in which the giant beast had entered. Is a boss fight coming next? They won’t tell.

Of course, even though the battle is as energetic as the predecessors, it still does look like a completely new vision of “God of War.” A few concerns are raised, particularly by Forbes, reporting that the over-the-shoulder third-person view now makes the game feel like “The Last of Us.” It should be noted that previous GoW titles have different camera angles, which make it easier to battle enemies and see them from afar.

Another issue that Forbes raised is the possible lack of gore. “I'm not sure if the game will be bloody and gory, either,” contributor Erik Kain wrote, “as most of the enemies we've seen so far appear to have glowing orange lava-like substance instead of blood.”

And of course, there’s the issue of the son, which many may find "annoying." This one's purely subjective, however.

The eighth instalment in the series, “God of War” doesn’t have a definite release date yet, but it is scheduled for an early 2018 launch. The game is available for PlayStation 4.

PlayStation/YouTube

