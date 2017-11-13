New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market

By on
amazon
An Amazon logo is seen on a worker's jacket at an Amazon Fulfilment Center in Wroclaw, Poland, in this file photograph dated December 3, 2015. Reuters/Kacper Pempel

Sydney’s central business district is welcoming global technology giants including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Expedia (EXPE.O) and LinkedIn (MSFT.O). The tech invasion has helped drive down the city’s vacancy rate to a near-decade low, according to property manager Jones Lang Lasalle.

Lasalle said such invasion has tightened the office rental market. The premium of Aussie property yields to 3-year term deposit is almost record highs. Meanwhile, Sydney’s gross rents have risen by almost a quarter in the 12 months to September.

“The global economy is on an upswing and you’ve got a geographically constrained market in Sydney- I’d call it a perfect storm,” Charter Hall Office Trust (CHC.AX) office property portfolio manager Trent James has said. Martin Place now also has Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) among its residents.

New entrants

Some time-worn buildings have been demolished as new entrants are coming in and existing residents are expanding. It would also make way for high-tech spaces.

In the construction industry, the building spree is expected to lead to employment growth. That is a huge plus as the nation’s economy transitions away from a once-in-a-decade mining boom.

Australia’s two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, see solid leasing enquiries for offices as well as other business hubs. Asia-Pacific vice president at LogMeIn Lindsay Brown said Australia is very similar to the United States when it comes to technology adoption. “Sydney’s CBD is a tight market for office properties so we had a bit of luck and good timing to secure this place,” she said, according to Reuters.

Amazon has snapped up a nine-floor office in the city’s financial hub. The latest tech heavyweight to expand in Australia can enjoy views of Sydney Harbour Bridge and Hyde Park.

Earlier this year, Amazon.com Inc’s country manager said it is really close to opening here. Rocco Braeuniger’s remarks suggest it will ship goods from its first Aussie warehouse in time for the Christmas season.

Braeuniger added Amazon has signed up "many thousands" of sellers since it has confirmed its plans to open in Australia. Aussies can already purchase products from Amazon offshore, but a local warehouse cuts sizable international shipping costs. In August, it reportedly said it had picked a distribution warehouse in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, and on the east coast.

Amazon earlier promised to offer Australia its "marketplace" service. The company would also run its own retail unit, ordering and shipping its own product.

Inside Edition/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'
Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball youngest to triple-double in NBA history
Kevin Durant hopes to become an All-NBA defender
Rudy Gobert Injury Update: Jazz big man to miss extended time
Rudy Gobert Injury Update: Jazz big man to miss extended time
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 3: New major character being introduced
‘Vikings’ season 5: Jordan Patrick Smith shares thoughts
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Jason Momoa visits Belfast
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The fight continues
'NCIS' season 15 episode 8 spoilers: McGee, Delilah disagree about their baby
'NCIS' season 15 episode 8 'Voices' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 9: Saving Lothal
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Assault against Empire
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car