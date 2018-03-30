New book attempts to answer how Jesus actually looked like

Actors perform during a "Passion of Christ" play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Palm Sunday in Imotski, Croatia, March 25, 2018.

Actors perform during a "Passion of Christ" play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Palm Sunday in Imotski, Croatia, March 25, 2018. Reuters/Antonio Bronic

A British historian has published a book that explores how Jesus Christ may looked like. The book appears to suggest that Jesus was unattractive or possibly even disfigured.

A book by British historian Professor Joan Taylor titled “What Did Jesus Look Like?” published on February 8 explores the theory that Jesus may have been disfigured. Taylor studied historical documents dating back to the lifetime of Christ.

The probability that Jesus was disfigured in some way was possibly one of the most controversial claims Taylor, who is a professor of Christian Origins and Second Temple Judaism at Kings College, London, made in her book. The author said it was possible Jesus had scars from his work with wood because craftsmen of the time were susceptible to injury. Bodily disfigurement would almost have been the norm.

She believes that Jesus was “probably around 166cm tall, somewhat slim and muscular, with olive-brown skin, dark brown to black hair, and brown eyes,” news.com.au reports. “In terms of a colour palette then, think dark brown to black hair, deep brown eyes, olive-brown skin,” she wrote in a piece for the Irish Times.

In 2015, a retired medical artist used archaeological and forensic evidence to construct the face of Jesus. Richard Neave from the University of Manchester, along with his research team, used Semite skulls to create a computer generated reconstruction of what the son of God may have looked like.

They came up with a sculpture of a swarthy, Middle Eastern man. Experts recognise it as the most accurate portrait of Jesus yet. It is believed that Jesus looked a lot like every other man of the times. Neave and his team reportedly concluded that Christ was likely around 150cm tall, had dark eyes, hair and skin, short hair and bearded in the Jewish tradition. Historical records showed that people in Judea tended to keep their hair reasonably short.

The Gospels in the Bible states that Jesus was a Jew. He was born in Bethlehem and lived in Egypt and then moved to Nazareth.

The Bible does not talk much about Jesus’ appearance. Jesus is usually depicted as a white man and looks like Anglo-Australians although some churches and cultures depict Christ as a brown or black man. On Sunday, Christian churches will celebrate Easter, which is observed as the resurrection of Jesus from the dead after he was crucified on a cross as a sacrifice for man's sin.