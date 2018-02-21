New advisory group to help deliver choice and security for older Australians

An elderly couple looks out at the ocean as they sit on a park bench in La Jolla, California

A consumer and industry advisory group tasked to help in the next phase of development for a framework for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs) has been established. The group will ensure that that Australia's $2.5 trillion superannuation system fulfils its promise of providing Australians with retirement income.

Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Hon Kelly O'Dwyer MP announced the establishment of a consumer and industry advisory group, which was expected to include nine experts that represent consumers and industry. Among those who were named were Australia at Willis Towers Watson retirement solutions head Nick Callil, Jeremy Cooper, the chairman of retirement income at Challenger and Nerida Cole, the head of financial advisory at Dixon Advisory.

The group will also include Sally Evans, chairman at LifeCircle and non-executive director at Opal Specialist Aged Care and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Deborah Ralston. The minister believes that the members will contribute substantial experience and expertise from across the consumer and superannuation sector.

The group’s primary task is to give feedback and advice to Treasury on possible options and scope of a retirement covenant in the Superannuation Industry Supervision Act 1993. Superannuation trustees will design and offer suitable retirement income solutions to members.

Each member’s expertise and experience in aged care, asset management, product development, consumer protection, compliance, academia, and law are expected to help the group fulfil its task. Following its advice, the government will undertake more comprehensive consultation with all stakeholders on the detail of its proposed approach.

In a media release, O'Dwyer’s office has expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions to date on the development of a CIPRs framework. He is looking forward to their ongoing engagement.

The CIPRs’ introduction was Financial System Inquiry’s recommendation in an effort to improve the retirement outcomes for Australian retirees. The Financial System Inquiry states in a report that the product would commence on the member’s instruction, or the member may choose to take their benefits in another way.

Cooper addressed longevity risk, the risk that a retiree will outlive his savings, at a retirement income conference last year. He reportedly pointed out that a super fund needs a retirement income philosophy. “The return of a member’s money in the form of regular income and better managing their risks in retirement is not the same as the time-weighted returns achieved by the fund as [a] whole,” Investor Daily reported him as saying.