Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs

By on
Telstra
A worker cleans up a Telstra public phone in central Sydney, February 11, 2010. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

Network Ten is forced to enter voluntary administration following its shareholders announcement they would no longer pledge a key loan. Meanwhile, Telstra is cutting up to 1400 jobs across Australia as part of a cost-cutting drive.

In a statement to the ASX on Wednesday morning, Network Ten declared KordaMentha was appointed as voluntary administrators of the company and its subsidiaries. Trading in the television broadcaster shares has been suspended.

The statement further stated directors were left with no other option but to appoint administrators as the company loses support of billionaire backers Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon, regional TV network owner. The administrators are expected to work closely with the network's management, content partners, employees and suppliers while a financial and operational assessment of the company is ongoing.

"The directors of Ten regret very much that these circumstances have come to pass," the statement read. Operations will go on "as much as possible on a business as usual basis.”

Amid the news, Communications Minister Mitch Fifield urges Labor and cross benchers to support proposed media law reforms. According to him, Network Ten's announcement that it will enter voluntary administration must be a “wake-up call” to those who are against media reform.

Looming job cuts

Telstra employees from all divisions, which include line technicians, maintenance and installation workers, are reportedly at risk of losing their jobs. Union officials pointed employees were left in the dark as they have only learned of the job cuts via media reports.

Assistant division secretary of the Communication Workers Union John O'Donnell said it was “disrespectful” to their members, their families and the union."We need accurate details from Telstra,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted O'Donnell as saying. He said they are waiting for a document from the company to provide further information.

Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn is expected to personally announce the changes. On Wednesday, employees are briefed on the job slashes.

Telstra has over 32,000 full-time employees across the country. The company would likely wipe out 5 percent of its workforce.

On Wednesday, Telstra shares rose 0.2 percent higher at $4.39. It revealed its plans last year to cut fixed costs by over $1 billion over the next five years.

Even Time Inc is looking to cut cost and is slashing 300 positions according to an internal memo from Chief Executive Officer Rich Battista, which was reviewed by Reuters. The New York-based media company reportedly plans to reinvest in growth areas.

Read More:

Australia's top dole bludging suburbs revealed

Double-decker buses are back as NSW phases out bendies

CNBC/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car