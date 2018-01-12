Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality

Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for its latest offering “Altered Carbon.” The two-minute clip shows plenty of action and intrigue, and how immortality comes with a price—aside from lots of lots of money.

Based on Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk novel of the same title, “Altered Carbon” is set in a future where advanced technology now enables the transferring of consciousness from one body to another. The story is centred on Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman and Will Yun Lee), a soldier who resurrects from “death” 250 years later in 2384. Not only that, he finds himself in a new body, a typical experience for Envoys like him. Soon he finds himself embroiled in danger as he attempts to solve the mystery behind the alleged murder of a rich man (James Purefoy), who himself hired Kovacs.

Netflix describes “Altered Carbon” as “an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future.” The series stars Kinnaman and Purefoy. Other cast members are Martha Higareda, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee and Dichen Lachman. Laeta Kalogridis serves as creator and executive producer.

A few teasers have already been released for the show. One is an NSFW clip that introduces the futuristic technology that allows the transfer of consciousness. Another focuses on the mystery behind the death of Purefoy’s character.

Following the success of the fourth season of the science fiction anthology "Black Mirror," "Altered Carbon" releases on Netflix on February 2. Check out the stylish and action-packed trailer below.

Netflix/YouTube