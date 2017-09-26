Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks could part ways in 2018

Feb 8, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown talks with forward Nerlens Noel (4) during a break in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. The San Antonio Spurs won 111-103.

Feb 8, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown talks with forward Nerlens Noel (4) during a break in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. The San Antonio Spurs won 111-103. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

Dallas Mavericks could struggle to hold onto Nerlens Noel when the athletic big man becomes a free agent in 2018. After the Mavs failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the centre, the team announced Monday that they would start the season without Noel in the starting lineup.

Last month, Noel agreed to re-sign with Dallas on a one-year qualifying offer worth US$4.1 million (AU$5.1 million). Noel entered the offseason as a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) but had the option of signing a lucrative, four-year contract worth US$70 million (AU$88 million) at the start of the free agency period, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After the Mavs front office traded for Noel in February, it was a foregone conclusion that Mark Cuban's team would invest in the former Kentucky standout as their long-term centre. However, Noel and the Mavs remained far apart on contract negotiations which led to a stalemate. If Noel performs to ability in the upcoming season, the Mavs could still rope in the big man to a multi-year deal.

Dallas Mavericks to bring Nerlens Noel off the bench

However, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle made it clear Monday that Noel would come off the bench to start the new season. “I had a discussion three days ago with Nerlens’s agent, Rich Paul, about that and then two days ago Nerlens, myself, Rich, and Donnie Nelson were on a conference call talking about it. I basically said to them that I’m not sure that he is going to start," Carlisle said during the pre-season training camp.

Noel, projected to be an elite rim protector in the NBA, will now become a free agent in 2018. But Carlisle is keen to give aging star Dirk Nowitzki another run at the 5 spot. “At this point in time Dirk at the 5 position is probably the best scenario for Dirk and for our team. And I just don’t think Dirk is the guy that is going to come off the bench as long as I’m here. There’s a very good chance Nerlens is going to come off the bench.”

At the NBA Trade Deadline, Dallas sent Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut's expiring deal and a protected first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Nerlens Noel. Though Noel impressed in spurts for Dallas, coach Carlisle refused to start the 7-footer after the All-Star break. Noel averaged 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds from 22 games with the Mavericks.