Neil Diamond cancels Australian and New Zealand tour following Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

By @chelean on
FILE PHOTO: Singer Neil Diamond performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, U.S. October 20, 2014.
FILE PHOTO: Singer Neil Diamond performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, U.S. October 20, 2014. Reuters/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

American music legend Neil Diamond has cancelled his Australian and New Zealand tour after he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The best-selling artist also announced his retirement Tuesday.

Diamond, who turns 77 on Wednesday, was due to perform in locations in Australia and New Zealand in March as part of his 50th anniversary tour. However, he had to cancel the rest of his tour altogether due to his recent diagnosis. The onset of the disease forces Diamond to conclude his travels and end his performances on large scales.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” Diamond said in a statement. “My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.

“I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you,” he added, referencing lyrics from his 1969 hitmaker “Sweet Caroline.”

The Australian and Kiwi shows would have been part of the third leg of his 50th anniversary tour, which already sold out tours in the US and Europe in 2017. His long-time Australian promoter, Paul Dainty, said he was “devastated and saddened” to learn of the music icon’s illness and retirement.

Fans who bought tickets by credit or debit card will be refunded in full in up to 10 working days. Those who purchased tickets with cash or EFTPOS will be contacted by Ticketek to arrange a refund.

Diamond will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by The Recording Academy on Thursday, a day after he celebrates his 77th birthday. He released a Christmas album in 2016 and had “Melody Road” in 2014.

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to miss extended period
CM Punk will get another UFC fight, confirms Dana White
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Rian Johnson teases Jedi books
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 mid-season trailer released
Sam Heughan releases new video
‘Outlander’ season 3 soundtrack preview released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 22-26: Anna's court verdict is revealed
'Coronation Street' Jan. 22-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked scene description
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Scenes from the crypt
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car