'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9: Aaron worries about his relationship with David and his field of work affecting it [VIDEOS]

Neighbours star Matt Wilson
"Neighbours" star Matt Wilson poses for a selfie while visiting the Kakadu National Park in Australia's Northern Territory. mattywilson/Instagram

The "Neighbours" cast including Aaron (Matt Wilson), Callum (Morgan Baker), Sonya (Eve Morey), David (Takaya Honda), Xanthe (Lilly Van der Meer), Paige (Olympia Valance), Jack (Andrew Morley), Ben (Felix Mallard), Finn (Rob Mills), Tyler (Travis Burns), Toadie (Ryan Moloney), Leo (Tim Kano), Steph (Carla Bonner), Gary (Damien Richardson), Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Sheila (Colette Mann) and Tom (Kane Felsinger), will be part of the major plotlines from Tuesday to Friday this week. It includes Aaron's worries about his relationship with David and his work affecting it. It will also show Toadie's efforts to get closer to Sonya. Read on to find out more about your favourite Ramsay Street residents.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'Neighbours' spoilers. Read only if you want to know more about the episodes this week.

Aaron is embarrassed about work

Digital Spy reports that on Tuesday, June 6, Aaron will feel embarrassed about his line of work. He'll also be worried on how it will affect his relationship with David. It doesn't help that Tyler is teasing him about it. Meanwhile, Jack and Paige are grateful for Lauren's help. However, he's also concerned that they may already be asking too much from her. Elsewhere, Xanthe does some sleuthing of her own to check out if Ben's opinion about Finn is true.

Callum and Paul try to help out Sonya

Wednesday's episode will show Toadie trying to rebuild his broken relationship with Sonya. He even enlists the help of Callum to try and convince Sonya about giving their family and relationship another shot. Meanwhile, Jack needs to prioritise some things in his life, especially Paige. He needs to decide on what areas he can streamline to make things easier for them. As for Steph, she'll discover Leo's plans for Sonya's nursery and will ask Paul to help out. Thankfully, Paul agrees to lend a hand.

Terese gets an allergy

On Thursday, Sonya must reconcile with her past and one way of doing it is to face her demons head on. However, she's worried on how people will perceive her. Elsewhere, Steph will be in a state of disbelief over the things that recently happened between her, Leo and Paul. She doesn't know what to do about the situation. Meanwhile, Gary finds out that Terese is allergic to his special gift. He'll try to replace it but he doesn't have much money to do so.

Friday's episode will show Toadie taking a page out of "You've Got Mail," starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. He'll try to win over Sonya through email. Meanwhile, David will also struggle with his relationship and Sheila will be curious on how Gary was able to afford his special gift for Terese.

'Neighbours' recap of Monday's episode

On Monday, June 5, Toadie renewed his mission to help out Sonya and fix their broken family. Unfortunately, Sonya seems hell-bent on isolating herself from the rest of world. Elly (Jodi Anasta) told Ben about her suspicions of Finn. He then told Xanthe about it because he wanted to protect her. Meanwhile, the Kennedy house has officially been declared a drama-free area by Karl (Alan Fletcher) as they all help Susan (Jackie Woodburne) return home. Click here to see Tenplay's Spoiler Gallery for June 5-9.

"Neighbours" episodes air in Australia weekdays at 6.30 pm on Network Eleven. The long-running Aussie soap opera also airs Mondays to Fridays on UK's Channel 5.

Watch some "Neighbours" videos from the soap's official Facebook (FB) page: 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car