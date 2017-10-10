'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Torres' partner vanishes in 'Exit Strategy'

By @JanSSS8 on
Wilmer Valderrama
Actor Wilmer Valderrama arrives at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States August 16, 2015. Valderrama plays the character Nicholas "Nick" Torres in "NCIS." Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"NCIS," starring Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn) and David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), will have an upcoming episode titled "Exit Strategy," which airs on Tuesday in the US. It will feature Torres' partner mysteriously vanishing. 

Spoiler alert: This update has 'NCIS' spoilers 2017. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Exit Strategy.'

According to a CBS press release, "NCIS" Season 15, episode 3, will feature the mysterious disappearance of Torres' partner while on a stakeout with the Metro Police Department. Gibbs' team will investigate the case and uncover new evidence from a murder that is a decade-old. Meanwhile, Cadence Darwin (Susan Blakely), aka Ducky's pal, will offer him a new opportunity during his guest lecture series. Terrence O'Hara directed "Exit Strategy", which was written by Christopher J. Waild.

'Exit Strategy' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Jack Conley (Metro P.D. Detective Danny Sportelli), Megan Sheenan (Woman Who Says No), Coley Mustafa Speaks (Omar Nitro), Lauren Stamile (Metro P.D. Detective Michelle Lane), Carter MacIntyre (Benjamin "Benny" Sitano, Junior), Travis Wester (Metro P.D. Detective Miles Higgins), Alexander Davis (Landon Pottorf), Amy Letcher (Fiona), Tyler Lueck (Man Who Proposes) and Adam Faison (Alastair). They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS" cast members such as Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) and Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves).

'NCIS' episodes: 'Twofer,' 'Skeleton Crew' and 'Fake It 'Til You Make It'

The episode before "Exit Strategy" was "Twofer," and it aired in the US on Oct. 3. It showed McGee and Gibbs being subjected to psychiatric evaluation. They need to pass it before being allowed to resume their work. The other "NCIS" team members also investigated the murder of a Navy lieutenant whose body was discovered hidden at a local cemetery. "Twofer" was written by Scott Williams and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) season 15 TV series will air on Channel Ten in Australia at 8:30 pm on Oct. 17. It currently airs Tuesdays at 8-9 pm ET/PT in the US on CBS. After "Exit Strategy," "Skeleton Crew" will be aired on Oct. 17, followed by "Fake It 'Til You Make It" on Oct. 24.

Watch 'NCIS' videos below from the show's official Facebook page:

Related
Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Joel Embiid signs five-year max extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for skipping national anthem at Japanese GP
Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: 'You have a great future'
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Park explored in first ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ video
‘Poldark’ season 3 video: Morwenna and Drake are ‘kindred spirits’
Donna Karan says Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims were ‘asking for it’
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 10-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Torres' partner vanishes in 'Exit Strategy'
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 'Exit Strategy' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Danny, Baez investigate foul play
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car