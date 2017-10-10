'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Torres' partner vanishes in 'Exit Strategy'

"NCIS," starring Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn) and David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), will have an upcoming episode titled "Exit Strategy," which airs on Tuesday in the US. It will feature Torres' partner mysteriously vanishing.

Spoiler alert: This update has 'NCIS' spoilers 2017. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Exit Strategy.'

According to a CBS press release, "NCIS" Season 15, episode 3, will feature the mysterious disappearance of Torres' partner while on a stakeout with the Metro Police Department. Gibbs' team will investigate the case and uncover new evidence from a murder that is a decade-old. Meanwhile, Cadence Darwin (Susan Blakely), aka Ducky's pal, will offer him a new opportunity during his guest lecture series. Terrence O'Hara directed "Exit Strategy", which was written by Christopher J. Waild.

'Exit Strategy' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Jack Conley (Metro P.D. Detective Danny Sportelli), Megan Sheenan (Woman Who Says No), Coley Mustafa Speaks (Omar Nitro), Lauren Stamile (Metro P.D. Detective Michelle Lane), Carter MacIntyre (Benjamin "Benny" Sitano, Junior), Travis Wester (Metro P.D. Detective Miles Higgins), Alexander Davis (Landon Pottorf), Amy Letcher (Fiona), Tyler Lueck (Man Who Proposes) and Adam Faison (Alastair). They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS" cast members such as Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) and Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves).

'NCIS' episodes: 'Twofer,' 'Skeleton Crew' and 'Fake It 'Til You Make It'

The episode before "Exit Strategy" was "Twofer," and it aired in the US on Oct. 3. It showed McGee and Gibbs being subjected to psychiatric evaluation. They need to pass it before being allowed to resume their work. The other "NCIS" team members also investigated the murder of a Navy lieutenant whose body was discovered hidden at a local cemetery. "Twofer" was written by Scott Williams and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) season 15 TV series will air on Channel Ten in Australia at 8:30 pm on Oct. 17. It currently airs Tuesdays at 8-9 pm ET/PT in the US on CBS. After "Exit Strategy," "Skeleton Crew" will be aired on Oct. 17, followed by "Fake It 'Til You Make It" on Oct. 24.

