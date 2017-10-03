'NCIS' season 15 episode 2 spoilers: Gibbs and McGee undergo psych evaluation

By @JanSSS8 on
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon attends the CBS Television Studios "Summer Soiree" in West Hollywood, California May 19, 2014. Harmon currently stars in the long-running CBS series "NCIS" season 15 as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Reuters/Phil McCarten

"NCIS" starring Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres) and Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn), will have a new episode titled "Twofer." It will show Gibbs and McGee trying to pass a psych evaluation with Dr Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo).

Spoiler alert: This article contains additional 'NCIS' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Twofer.'

A CBS press release states that "NCIS" Season 15, episode 2, will feature Gibbs' team investigating the murder of a Navy Lieutenant whose body disappeared a year and a half ago. The missing body was found at a local cemetery while there was an ongoing relocation of caskets on the property. Meanwhile, McGee and Gibbs both need to pass a psych evaluation with Dr Confalone before they will be allowed to return to their responsibilities at work. "Twofer" was written by Scott Williams and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

'Twofer' guest stars with the 'NCIS' 2017 cast

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are A. Leslie Kies (Donna Coyne), Amad Jackson (Phil Proderman), Matt Knudsen (Jensen Reed), Judy Kain (Gladys Stone), Coby Ryan McLaughlin (Pete Wilkins), Bo Youngblood (Janis), Kristen O'Meara (Lydia Smith), Peggy Dunne (Doris Tolchuck), Todd Giebenhain (Leo Vairo) and Jun Kim (Navy Commander Doctor Steve Nuali). They will be joined by other "NCIS" cast members such as Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance) and Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves).

'NCIS' episodes: 'House Divided' and 'Exit Strategy' and 'Skeleton Crew'

The episode before "Twofer" was "House Divided," which aired in the US on Sept. 26. The "NCIS" season 15 premiere episode showed the NCIS team in D.C. searching tirelessly for their colleagues McGee and Gibbs who were last seen two months ago. They were fighting a group of rebels in Paraguay jungle in the "NCIS" TV season 14 finale titled "Rendezvous." Torres and Vance also summoned a congressional hearing regarding the Paraguay mission's fallout. "House Divided" was directed by Tony Wharmby and written by Steven D. Binder.

After "Twofer," the next "NCIS" series episodes that will be aired in the US are "Exit Strategy" and "Skeleton Crew." These will be aired on CBS on Oct. 10 and 17, respectively. 

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) season 15 will air in Australia on Channel Ten starting on Oct. 17 at 8:30 pm. It also airs in the US on Tuesdays at 8-9 pm ET/PT.

Gibbs and McGee must pass a psychological evaluation before they can get back to work on Tuesday&#39;s #NCIS: https://t.co/UlNUO1JXFP pic.twitter.com/MOTMkOPp5Q

&mdash; NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 30, 2017

 

Watch the 'NCIS 15' video below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanour battery
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Deadpool 2’ team supports Children's Wish British Columbia & Yukon
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lady Tremaine using ‘capitalism’
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The internal battle of Morgan
‘Outlander’ season 3: Funny behind-the-scenes of that first kiss scene
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Ray hunts Sam's problem source
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 ‘Mister Lucky’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Frank must attend a parade
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 ‘Ghosts of the Past’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car