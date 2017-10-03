'NCIS' season 15 episode 2 spoilers: Gibbs and McGee undergo psych evaluation

Mark Harmon attends the CBS Television Studios "Summer Soiree" in West Hollywood, California May 19, 2014. Harmon currently stars in the long-running CBS series "NCIS" season 15 as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Mark Harmon attends the CBS Television Studios "Summer Soiree" in West Hollywood, California May 19, 2014. Harmon currently stars in the long-running CBS series "NCIS" season 15 as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Reuters/Phil McCarten

"NCIS" starring Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres) and Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn), will have a new episode titled "Twofer." It will show Gibbs and McGee trying to pass a psych evaluation with Dr Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo).

Spoiler alert: This article contains additional 'NCIS' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Twofer.'

A CBS press release states that "NCIS" Season 15, episode 2, will feature Gibbs' team investigating the murder of a Navy Lieutenant whose body disappeared a year and a half ago. The missing body was found at a local cemetery while there was an ongoing relocation of caskets on the property. Meanwhile, McGee and Gibbs both need to pass a psych evaluation with Dr Confalone before they will be allowed to return to their responsibilities at work. "Twofer" was written by Scott Williams and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

'Twofer' guest stars with the 'NCIS' 2017 cast

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are A. Leslie Kies (Donna Coyne), Amad Jackson (Phil Proderman), Matt Knudsen (Jensen Reed), Judy Kain (Gladys Stone), Coby Ryan McLaughlin (Pete Wilkins), Bo Youngblood (Janis), Kristen O'Meara (Lydia Smith), Peggy Dunne (Doris Tolchuck), Todd Giebenhain (Leo Vairo) and Jun Kim (Navy Commander Doctor Steve Nuali). They will be joined by other "NCIS" cast members such as Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance) and Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves).

'NCIS' episodes: 'House Divided' and 'Exit Strategy' and 'Skeleton Crew'

The episode before "Twofer" was "House Divided," which aired in the US on Sept. 26. The "NCIS" season 15 premiere episode showed the NCIS team in D.C. searching tirelessly for their colleagues McGee and Gibbs who were last seen two months ago. They were fighting a group of rebels in Paraguay jungle in the "NCIS" TV season 14 finale titled "Rendezvous." Torres and Vance also summoned a congressional hearing regarding the Paraguay mission's fallout. "House Divided" was directed by Tony Wharmby and written by Steven D. Binder.

After "Twofer," the next "NCIS" series episodes that will be aired in the US are "Exit Strategy" and "Skeleton Crew." These will be aired on CBS on Oct. 10 and 17, respectively.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) season 15 will air in Australia on Channel Ten starting on Oct. 17 at 8:30 pm. It also airs in the US on Tuesdays at 8-9 pm ET/PT.

