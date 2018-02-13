'NCIS' season 15 episode 16 spoilers: Drew Carey guest stars on 'NCIS'

The "NCIS" cast 2018, including Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres) and Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane), will have a new episode titled "'Handle With Care." It will air on March 6 in the US. The upcoming episode will feature "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey as a special guest star who will portray the role of retired Marine Sergeant John Ross.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'NCIS' 2018 spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Handle With Care.'

According to a CBS press release, "NCIS" season 15, episode 16 will show Gibbs' Naval Criminal Investigative Service crew working hard to clear the name of John Ross, a retired Marine Sergeant. Ross regularly sends care packages to active-duty Marines. Unfortunately, cyanide is found in one of the packages. Carey, who plays Ross in the episode, actually served in the Marine Reserves for six years. Alrick Riley directed "Handle With Care," while Matthew R. Jarrett and Scott J. Jarrett wrote it.

'Handle With Care' guest stars

Aside from Carey, watch out for other guest stars that will appear in this episode such as Jake Busey (Whit Dexter), Tyler Parks (Navy Petty Officer Third Class Gordon Cooper), Arienne Mandi (Emma Sweeney), Mike Maolucci (Clyde Sweeney), Joanna Leeds (Molly Guinn), Jaymes Butler (Tom Moore), Shaun Clay (Navy Petty Officer Third Class Albert Dale), Jake Allyn (Navy Petty Officer Second Class James Sweeney) and Kirk Baltz (Bob Sweeney). The other members of the "NCIS" cast including David McCallum (Dr Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), Brian Dietzen (Dr Jimmy Palmer) and Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves), will also appear in this episode.

'NCIS' episodes: 'Keep Your Enemies Closer' and 'One Man's Trash'

"Keep Your Enemies Closer" is the episode prior to "Handle With Care." It's set to air on CBS on Feb. 27. It will show the "NCIS" team working with Paul Triff (French Stewart), a convicted murderer. He will be given a 48-hour furlough at his old residence, which happens to be McGee's home now. In exchange for this, Triff will give the team information about his ex-cellmate Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton). He was the one who tricked Tobias "T.C." Fornell (Joe Spano) and Gibbs in the past. Jennifer Corbett wrote this episode, while Thomas J. Wright directed it.

"NCIS 15" airs on Australia's Channel Ten every Tuesday at 8:30 pm AEDT. In the US, the long-running show airs on CBS, also on Tuesdays from 8-9 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Handle With Care" is "One Man's Trash" and it will air on March 20. Stay tuned for more "NCIS" spoilers featuring Gibbs, Abby, Bishop, McGee, Torres and Sloane.