'NCIS' season 15 episode 16 spoilers: Drew Carey guest stars on 'NCIS'

By @JanSSS8 on
Drew Carey RTR20BXX
Television host Drew Carey attends the CBS, CW & SHOWTIME press tour party in Hollywood, California, July 18, 2008. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The "NCIS" cast 2018, including Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres) and Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane), will have a new episode titled "'Handle With Care." It will air on March 6 in the US. The upcoming episode will feature "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey as a special guest star who will portray the role of retired Marine Sergeant John Ross.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'NCIS' 2018 spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Handle With Care.'

According to a CBS press release, "NCIS" season 15, episode 16 will show Gibbs' Naval Criminal Investigative Service crew working hard to clear the name of John Ross, a retired Marine Sergeant. Ross regularly sends care packages to active-duty Marines. Unfortunately, cyanide is found in one of the packages. Carey, who plays Ross in the episode, actually served in the Marine Reserves for six years. Alrick Riley directed "Handle With Care," while Matthew R. Jarrett and Scott J. Jarrett wrote it.

'Handle With Care' guest stars

Aside from Carey, watch out for other guest stars that will appear in this episode such as Jake Busey (Whit Dexter), Tyler Parks (Navy Petty Officer Third Class Gordon Cooper), Arienne Mandi (Emma Sweeney), Mike Maolucci (Clyde Sweeney), Joanna Leeds (Molly Guinn), Jaymes Butler (Tom Moore), Shaun Clay (Navy Petty Officer Third Class Albert Dale), Jake Allyn (Navy Petty Officer Second Class James Sweeney) and Kirk Baltz (Bob Sweeney). The other members of the "NCIS" cast including David McCallum (Dr Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), Brian Dietzen (Dr Jimmy Palmer) and Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves), will also appear in this episode. 

'NCIS' episodes: 'Keep Your Enemies Closer' and 'One Man's Trash'

"Keep Your Enemies Closer" is the episode prior to "Handle With Care." It's set to air on CBS on Feb. 27. It will show the "NCIS" team working with Paul Triff (French Stewart), a convicted murderer. He will be given a 48-hour furlough at his old residence, which happens to be McGee's home now. In exchange for this, Triff will give the team information about his ex-cellmate Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton). He was the one who tricked Tobias "T.C." Fornell (Joe Spano) and Gibbs in the past. Jennifer Corbett wrote this episode, while Thomas J. Wright directed it. 

"NCIS 15" airs on Australia's Channel Ten every Tuesday at 8:30 pm AEDT. In the US, the long-running show airs on CBS, also on Tuesdays from 8-9 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Handle With Care" is "One Man's Trash" and it will air on March 20. Stay tuned for more "NCIS" spoilers featuring Gibbs, Abby, Bishop, McGee, Torres and Sloane.

Related
Join the Discussion
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 12-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' Feb. 12-16 spoilers
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Scouting crew spotted in Abu Dhabi
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures from the production set
'NCIS' season 15 episode 16 spoilers: Drew Carey guest stars on 'NCIS'
'NCIS' season 15 episode 16 'Handle With Care' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 'The Neonatal Nomenclature' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car