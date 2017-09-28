'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 spoilers: 'NCIS NOLA' and FBI team up

Executive producers and cast membersof the new series "NCIS: New Orleans" participate in a panel discussion during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014. (L to R) Executive producercreator Gary Glasberg. Executive producers Jeffrey Lieber, Mark Harmon. Cast members Zoe McLellan, Scott Bakula, CCH Pounder and Lucas Black.

Executive producers and cast membersof the new series "NCIS: New Orleans" participate in a panel discussion during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014. (L to R) Executive producercreator Gary Glasberg. Executive producers Jeffrey Lieber, Mark Harmon. Cast members Zoe McLellan, Scott Bakula, CCH Pounder and Lucas Black. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

The "NCIS New Orleans" Season 4 cast including Scott Bakula as NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Pride, Vanessa Ferlito as FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, Lucas Black as NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle and CCH Pounder as Dr Loretta Wade, will be featured in the upcoming episode of the show titled "The Asset," which airs in the US on Oct. 3. It’s about the team up of Agent Pride's team with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to look for a missing Russian operative who has important intel. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains additional 'NCIS New Orleans' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen in 'The Asset.'

According to a press release from CBS, "NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 2 will show Agent Pride's team working with FBI Director Isler (Derek Webster). They will pursue a Russian operative who is missing and has intelligence on US sleeper agents. Unfortunately, he disappeared after his Navy escort got killed. Meanwhile, Tammy will team up with a former sleeper agent named Eva Azarova (Cassidy Freeman). Their mission is to locate the Russian operative, who was Eva's childhood friend. This episode was directed by Tony Wharmby and written by Christopher Silber.

'The Asset' stars

The other stars that will appear in "The Asset" are Tawny Cypress (FBI Special Agent Thorne), Aaron Dominguez (Navy Yeoman Justin Winters), Pavel Kalachev (Alexander) and Jamie Bernadette (Female Operative / Callie Tillford). They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS New Orleans" cast such as Shalita Grant (Special Agent Sonja Percy), Rob Kerkovich (Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund) and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell (Patton Plame).

'NCIS New Orleans' episodes

"The Asset" comes after the episode titled "Rogue Nation," which served as the "NCIS New Orleans" season 4 premiere episode. It featured Supervisor Paula Boyd (Becky Ann Baker) who temporarily took over Agent Pride's duties while he was on Administrative Leave after taking down Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) in the season 3 finale titled "Poetic Justice."

In "Rogue Nation," Pride's team investigated a vehicular homicide that involved stolen Radioactive nuclear waste. They eventually discovered that the suspect is trying to make a dirty bomb. Brad Kern wrote this episode which was directed by James Hayman. "Rogue Nation" aired in the US on Tuesday.

"NCIS New Orleans" Season 4 airs in the US on CBS every Tuesday at 10-11 pm ET/PT. It also airs on Sundays at 9:40pm in Australia on Network Ten. The episode after "The Asset" is "Dead Man Calling" and it will air in the US on Oct. 10. Stay tuned for more updates about the "NCIS NOLA" crew.