'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 12 'Identity Crisis' spoilers

"NCIS New Orleans" star Rob Kerkovich poses for a photo on his official Twitter account while wearing a purple shirt. He plays NCIS Forensics Agent Sebastian Lund in "NCIS NOLA." @RobKerkovich/Twitter

"NCIS New Orleans" cast, including Rob Kerkovich (Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund), Vanessa Ferlito (FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio) and Scott Bakula (NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Pride), will be featured in the CBS show's new episode titled "Identity Crisis." It will air in the US on Jan. 9, 2018. The episode will show Sebastian getting a call for help from his old high school buddy Adrian Conner (Kristen Hager).

Spoiler Alert: This update contains 'NCIS New Orleans' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen on 'Identity Crisis.'

According to a press release from CBS, "NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 12 will show Sebastian getting contacted by Adrian, his old friend from high school. Her business partner got killed at the Crescent City Gaming Convention and she's asking Sebastian to help her. However, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent Raymond Isler (Derek Webster) thinks that Adrian is the notorious hacker that the Cyber Crimes division has been tracking for years. Gordon C. Lonsdale directed this episode, which was written by Taylor Streitz.

'Identity Crisis' stars

Jason Turner (FBI Swat Agent), Tony Demil (Mark Farrel), Enrique Abada (Nate Carr) and John-Michael Lyles (The Jackel) will appear as guest stars in this episode. The other "NCIS New Orleans" cast members such as Lucas Black (NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle), Daryl "Chill" Mitchell (Patton Plame), CCH Pounder (Dr Loretta Wade) and Shalita Grant (Special Agent Sonja Percy), will also be see in "Identity Crisis."

'NCIS New Orleans' episodes: 'Monster' and 'Ties That Bind'

"NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 11 titled "Monster" comes before "Identity Crisis," and it was aired in the US on Tuesday. It showed Percy's former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) partner Jake Roman (L. Steven Taylor) in a case that involved a deadly high speed chase robbery. Pride decided to put Percy on the sidelines because of her old ATF partner. They eventually found out that the ATF has an undercover operation.

Aside from Taylor, the other guest stars that appeared in "Monster" are Oliver Keller (Marcus Tyrell), Amy Rutberg (Megan Sutter), Havilah Malone (Officer Mary Crane), Ele Bardha (Hugo James Smith), Dylan Kenin (Willard Kurtz), Matt Servitto (NOPD Captain Estes) and Kate Abbruzzese (Claire Kurtz). Christopher Silber wrote this episode which was directed by Rob Greenlea.

"NCIS New Orleans" airs in Australia on Network Ten on Sunday evening. In the US, it airs on CBS from 10-11 pm ET/PT every Tuesday. After "Monster" and "Identity Crisis," the episode titled "Ties That Bind," will air on Jan. 23.