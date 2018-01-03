'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 12 'Identity Crisis' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
NCIS New Orleans star Rob Kerkovich
"NCIS New Orleans" star Rob Kerkovich poses for a photo on his official Twitter account while wearing a purple shirt. He plays NCIS Forensics Agent Sebastian Lund in "NCIS NOLA." @RobKerkovich/Twitter

"NCIS New Orleans" cast, including Rob Kerkovich (Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund), Vanessa Ferlito (FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio) and Scott Bakula (NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Pride), will be featured in the CBS show's new episode titled "Identity Crisis." It will air in the US on Jan. 9, 2018. The episode will show Sebastian getting a call for help from his old high school buddy Adrian Conner (Kristen Hager).

Spoiler Alert: This update contains 'NCIS New Orleans' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen on 'Identity Crisis.'

According to a press release from CBS, "NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 12 will show Sebastian getting contacted by Adrian, his old friend from high school. Her business partner got killed at the Crescent City Gaming Convention and she's asking Sebastian to help her. However, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent Raymond Isler (Derek Webster) thinks that Adrian is the notorious hacker that the Cyber Crimes division has been tracking for years. Gordon C. Lonsdale directed this episode, which was written by Taylor Streitz.

'Identity Crisis' stars

Jason Turner (FBI Swat Agent), Tony Demil (Mark Farrel), Enrique Abada (Nate Carr) and John-Michael Lyles (The Jackel) will appear as guest stars in this episode. The other "NCIS New Orleans" cast members such as Lucas Black (NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle), Daryl "Chill" Mitchell (Patton Plame), CCH Pounder (Dr Loretta Wade) and Shalita Grant (Special Agent Sonja Percy), will also be see in "Identity Crisis."

'NCIS New Orleans' episodes: 'Monster' and 'Ties That Bind'

"NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 11 titled "Monster" comes before "Identity Crisis," and it was aired in the US on Tuesday. It showed Percy's former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) partner Jake Roman (L. Steven Taylor) in a case that involved a deadly high speed chase robbery. Pride decided to put Percy on the sidelines because of her old ATF partner. They eventually found out that the ATF has an undercover operation.

Aside from Taylor, the other guest stars that appeared in "Monster" are Oliver Keller (Marcus Tyrell), Amy Rutberg (Megan Sutter), Havilah Malone (Officer Mary Crane), Ele Bardha (Hugo James Smith), Dylan Kenin (Willard Kurtz), Matt Servitto (NOPD Captain Estes) and Kate Abbruzzese (Claire Kurtz). Christopher Silber wrote this episode which was directed by Rob Greenlea.

"NCIS New Orleans" airs in Australia on Network Ten on Sunday evening. In the US, it airs on CBS from 10-11 pm ET/PT every Tuesday. After "Monster" and "Identity Crisis," the episode titled "Ties That Bind," will air on Jan. 23.

Related
Join the Discussion
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 13 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Drama in the North
‘The Walking Dead’ ratings fall
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 12 spoilers
'Major Crimes' season 6 series finale spoilers: Provenza identifies Ms Bechtal
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 13 spoilers
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Liz starts over [VIDEO]
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 'Ruin' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car