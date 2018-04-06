'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 18 spoilers: Eric goes undercover

Actor Barrett Foa performs during the 22nd annual "A Night at Sardi's" to benefit the Alzheimer's Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, March 26, 2014.

"NCIS: Los Angeles 9" starring Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), will have a new episode titled "Vendetta." It airs in the US on April 8. The upcoming NCIS LA episode will show Eric going undercover as a bank employee.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Vendetta.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 18 will feature Sam and Callen working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) to catch a notorious international weapons dealer that has returned to the US. Arkady Kolcheck (Vyto Ruginis) will warn them about the dealer. Meanwhile, Eric will go undercover as an IT technician for a bank.

'Vendetta' stars and crew

The guest stars that will appear in "Vendetta" include Costas Mandylor (Abram Sokolov), Svetlana Efremova (Vladlena Sokolov), Amy Stewart (Jen), Rich Ting (Keith), Mark Bloom (Victor), Lucas Kerr (ATF Agent Gary Baker), Oscar Best (Elderly Security Guard), Shayla Hale (Hostess) and Tembi Locke (Leigha Winters). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Travis Caldwell (Dave), John Churchill (Unidentified Male / Strike Team Leader), Ramon Fernandez (Franco Martinez), Mary Hollis Inboden (Melissa Gates), June Schreiner (Vanessa), Kj Smith (Chelsea Parker) and Alain Washnevsky (Bodyguard #1), will join them.

The rest of the "NCIS Los Angeles" season 9 cast such as Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones), Andrea Bordeaux (Harley Hidoko) and Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley), will also grace this episode. James Whitmore, Jr. directed "Vendetta," which was written by Jordana Lewis Jaffe.

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'The Monster' and ' Outside the Lines '

The episode prior to "Vendetta" was "The Monster," and it aired in the US on April 1. It showed the NCIS team pursuing a killer who puts on shows for an audience of rich voyeurs. Meanwhile, Mosley also assigned Callen as her partner for a joint ATF mission to arrest someone for her past. Before "The Monster," "NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 16 titled “Warrior of Peace,” was also aired on March 25.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV Series airs Tuesdays at 9:30 pm AEST in Australia on TEN. In the US, it airs from 9-10 pm ET/PT every Sunday on CBS. The next episode after "Vendetta" is "Outside the Lines," and it will air on April 22 in the US. Stay tuned for upcoming NCIS LA spoilers.