'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 18 spoilers: Eric goes undercover

By @JanSSS8 on
NCIS Los Angeles actor Barrett Foa RTR3IRYY
Actor Barrett Foa performs during the 22nd annual "A Night at Sardi's" to benefit the Alzheimer's Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, March 26, 2014. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"NCIS: Los Angeles 9" starring Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), will have a new episode titled "Vendetta." It airs in the US on April 8. The upcoming NCIS LA episode will show Eric going undercover as a bank employee.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Vendetta.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 18 will feature Sam and Callen working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) to catch a notorious international weapons dealer that has returned to the US. Arkady Kolcheck (Vyto Ruginis) will warn them about the dealer. Meanwhile, Eric will go undercover as an IT technician for a bank.

'Vendetta' stars and crew

The guest stars that will appear in "Vendetta" include Costas Mandylor (Abram Sokolov), Svetlana Efremova (Vladlena Sokolov), Amy Stewart (Jen), Rich Ting (Keith), Mark Bloom (Victor), Lucas Kerr (ATF Agent Gary Baker), Oscar Best (Elderly Security Guard), Shayla Hale (Hostess) and Tembi Locke (Leigha Winters). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Travis Caldwell (Dave), John Churchill (Unidentified Male / Strike Team Leader), Ramon Fernandez (Franco Martinez), Mary Hollis Inboden (Melissa Gates), June Schreiner (Vanessa), Kj Smith (Chelsea Parker) and Alain Washnevsky (Bodyguard #1), will join them.

The rest of the "NCIS Los Angeles" season 9 cast such as Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones), Andrea Bordeaux (Harley Hidoko) and Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley), will also grace this episode. James Whitmore, Jr. directed "Vendetta," which was written by Jordana Lewis Jaffe.

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'The Monster' and ' Outside the Lines '

The episode prior to "Vendetta" was "The Monster," and it aired in the US on April 1. It showed the NCIS team pursuing a killer who puts on shows for an audience of rich voyeurs. Meanwhile, Mosley also assigned Callen as her partner for a joint ATF mission to arrest someone for her past. Before "The Monster," "NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 16 titled “Warrior of Peace,” was also aired on March 25.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV Series airs Tuesdays at 9:30 pm AEST in Australia on TEN. In the US, it airs from 9-10 pm ET/PT every Sunday on CBS. The next episode after "Vendetta" is "Outside the Lines," and it will air on April 22 in the US. Stay tuned for upcoming NCIS LA spoilers.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade News: Spurs could deal Kawhi Leonard this offseason
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
David Warner joins Steve Smith, accepts Cricket Australia penalties
David Warner joins Steve Smith, accepts Cricket Australia penalties
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 18 'Vendetta' spoilers
Kanye West album release date: Potential collaborators spotted in Wyoming
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 19 spoilers
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Scope to change Rey’s background
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Joe Dempsie has filmed 'a fair bit'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Gendry has a big role
‘Supernatural’ 13x17 recap: ‘The Thing’ gets everything together
‘Supernatural’ 13x17 recap: ‘The Thing’ gets everything together
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car