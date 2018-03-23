'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 16 spoilers: Callen’s father is apprehended

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV series starring Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), will have an upcoming episode titled "Warrior of Peace." It will air in the US on March 25. The new NCIS LA episode will feature the Diplomatic Security Service apprehending Callen's father, Nikita Aleksandr Reznikov (Daniel J. Travanti).

Spoiler Alert: This update has additional 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Warrior of Peace.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 16 will show Callen trying to find an alternative way that reverses the decision of the Diplomatic Security Service to apprehend his dad. This deal is part of an exchange for two American photographers that are being held hostage in Iran. Terence Nightinga directed this episode, which was written by Andrew Bartels.

'Warrior of Peace' stars

Aside from Travanti, "Warrior of Peace" will also feature other guest stars such as Makai Dudeck (Jake), Drew Waters (Brian Bush), Christian Gehring (Dan Hendrick), Ryan Kelley (Jesse Smith), Ravil Isyanov (Anatoli Kirkin), India De Beaufort (Alexandra Reynolds) and JB Blanc (Anzor Daudov). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS Special Agent Harley Hidoko), Azie Tesfai (King) and Michelle Maniér (Hotel Guest), will also appear in this episode. The other members of the "NCIS Los Angeles" cast 2018 including Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley) and Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones), will join them.

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'Liabilities' and 'The Monster'

The episode before "Warrior of Peace" was "Liabilities," and it aired in the US on March 18. It featured the NCIS LA team contacting Owen Granger's (Miguel Ferrer) estranged daughter, Jennifer Kim (Malese Jow), who was in the Witness Protection Program. They asked for her assistance regarding a rogue North Korean agent who planned on attacking Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Hetty adjusted to the chain of command at the Office of Special Projects (OSP) following her return from captivity. Plus, Sam and Callen found out that Granger is already dead.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9, airs on TEN in Australia every Tuesday at 9:30 pm AEDT. It airs in the US on CBS at 9-10 pm ET/PT every Sunday. The next episode after "Warrior of Peace" is "The Monster" and it will air on April 1 in the US. Stay tuned for more NCIS LA spoilers and updates.