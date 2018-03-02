'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 15 spoilers: Granger's daughter helps NCISLA

'NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9, starring Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye) and LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), will have a new episode titled "Liabilities," which will air on March 18. It will show Owen Granger's (Miguel Ferrer) daughter, Jennifer Kim (Malese Jow), being pulled out of the Witness Protection program for an important mission.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Liabilities.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 15 will feature Jennifer Kim, a former spy, who is also Granger's daughter, being pulled out from safety for a dangerous mission that will help Callen's team. They need her to assist in the location of an underground spy who has obtained a lot of bomb material. Lily Mariye directed this episode which was written by Kyle Harimoto.

'Liabilities' stars

Aside from Jow, "Liabilities" will also feature Duncan Campbell (NCIS Agent Castor), La Monde Byrd (Patrick Griffin), Matthew Atkinson (Keith Stiger), Jun Hee Lee (Eric Park), Matthew Downs (Rocky) and Erin Pineda (Barbara Silva) as guest stars. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Mark Kubr (Special Agent Mark Hodges) and Anastasia Dextrene (Pedestrian - uncredited), will appear alongside them. The rest of the "NCIS Los Angeles" cast members such as Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley), Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS Special Agent Harley Hidoko), Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones) and Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), will also be seen in this episode.

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'Goodbye, Vietnam'

The episode prior to "Liabilities" is "Goodbye, Vietnam" and it will air in the US on March 11. It will show Callen, Deeks, Sam and Kensi going on an off-the-books rescue mission to save Hetty in Vietnam. They will work with A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson), Sterling Bridges (James Remar) and Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly), who were part of Hetty's team from the Vietnam War.

Plus, Mosley will recruit Nell's sister, Sydney Jones (Ashley Spillers), who is a homeland security specialist. She will help the NCIS LA team process evidence connected to Hetty's time in Vietnam. R. Scott Gemmill wrote this episode, which was directed by John P. Kousakis.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV series airs in Australia on Tuesdays at 9:30 pm AEDT on TEN. In the US, it airs on Sundays from 9-10 pm ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for upcoming "NCIS LA" spoilers and updates.