NBA Trade News: Warriors view Anthony Davis as long term target

Mar 6, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center. Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have set their sights on potentially trading for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis at some point in the future, according to a new report. The reigning NBA champions already boast of a roster that features four All-NBA players -- Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, acquiring Davis is the "prime object of hope and desire" for the Warriors in the long run. During the 2016 free agency period, the Warriors recruited Durant despite coming off a NBA record 73-win season.

"Putting aside whether Prime Object of Hope and Desire is my favorite Nabokov novel, Davis's deal with New Orleans runs through 2021, though he has an opt-out for the summer of 2020. If, for some reason, the Pelicans decide to trade the best player in franchise history not named Chris Paul, and they opt to deal him to the Bay Area Basketball Empire, they could, as Kawakami notes, ask for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in return," Kawakami wrote in a column published last week.

In 2019, Golden State could be forced to choose between Thompson and Green, the two All-Stars that will be due for supermax contract extensions in excess of US$200 million. Though the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) allows the Warriors to retain all of their stars by paying luxury tax, Thompson or Green could pursue greener pastures and a more prominent role elsewhere.

Several NBA analysts believe Thompson's game has been compromised since Durant's arrival in the Bay Area last summer. Prior to Durant's arrival, Thompson was the team's No. 2 option behind Curry, the two-time MVP. However, Thompson is now the fourth wheel in the Warriors juggernaut. Will the Warriors actually pursue an Anthony Davis trade in the near future? Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.