NBA Trade News: Warriors could move JaVale McGee

By @saihoops on
Golden State Warriors, Javale McGee
Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) goes up for a shot as Golden State Warriors centre JaVale McGee (1) guards during the third quarter in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, could move big man Javale McGee ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, per a new report. After helping the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, McGree stayed in Golden State on a one-year veteran's minimum contract worth US$2.1 million (AU$2.7 million). 

McGee became a part of the Warriors roster last year after getting an invite to a training camp. After the Warriors were forced to get rid of Andrew Bogut, Festus Ezeli and Marreese Speights, McGee joined the 15-man roster as the veteran rim protector. He averaged averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks from 77 games for the Warriors.

This season, McGee has fallen out of the Warriors' rotation with the emergence of rookie Jordan Bell. Though Zaza Pachulia is still the team's starting centre, Bell has received nine starts from 28 games and is quickly becoming a locker room favourite. The athletic Bell is viewed as Golden State's long term starting 5. Since David West will remain the centre for the second unit, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has struggled to find playing time for McGee, who sat out of the 99-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

Could the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Javale McGee?

According The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, the Milwaukee Bucks have contacted the Warriors about a potential Javale McGee trade. 

"Multiple sources confirmed the Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks have discussed a trade. Nothing is imminent, but the Bucks are on the market for a centre and the Warriors are overstocked. The on-and-off conversations between the teams have included the Bucks inquiring about Pachulia and McGee. No doubt, they've asked about Bell but that conversation ended quickly."

Javale McGee is averaging 3.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks from 28 games in his 10th season in the NBA. McGee was drafted No. 18 overall by the Washington Wizards in 2008. Since then, the journeyman centre has played for six different teams. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

