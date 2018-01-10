NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic has sought interest from the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. Mirotic has reportedly preferred a trade from the Bulls due to his preseason scuffle with third-year forward Bobby Portis.

According to KC Johnson of Chicago Tribune, the Pistons have approached the Bulls front office about a potential Nikola Mirotic trade. "Can confirm Pistons have shown preliminary interest in Mirotic, per source. Also told Portland could join mix with Jazz and Pistons. Bulls motivated to get 1st round pick for Niko," Johnson tweeted on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

Mark Stein of New York Times added that Bulls were seeking a first-round draft pick for Mirotic. "Word is the the Bulls are determined to get a first-round pick in a Mirotic deal," tweeted Stein.

On Oct. 17, Portis knocked out Mirotic with a punch that left the Spaniard with a concussion and a facial fracture. As a result, Mirotic missed the first 23 games of the season. In a recent interview with ESPN, Mirotic said that he had to be able to coexist with Portis for the success of the team.

"I think it was huge because people didn't know how we were going to act because it was a tough moment obviously for all of us, especially for me. But I think (up to now) we've handled it well. We've tried to be professional. That was really important for the guys because we kind of tried to stick together. And being back was a great (thing) for me, for my teammates. Right now we are all looking forward for Zach (LaVine) to be back, and we could be complete again. I think we're going to be in really good shape."

Nikola Mirotic, who won a Bronze medal with Spain at the 2016 Olympics, is averaging a career-high taly of 17.4 points and 7.0 assists in his fourth season. Chicago Bulls are expected to move the 26-year-old forward before the NBA Trade Deadline. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.