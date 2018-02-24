NBA Trade News: Kawhi Leonard could ask out of Spurs

Injured San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard could be on the verge of asking a trade, according to a new report. Leonard, the former two-time Defensive Player of the Year, has played a grand total of nine games this season, the last one against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 13.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is a "tremendous disconnect right now" between Leonard and the Spurs organisation which could force the team to trade the All-Star forward this offseason. Earlier in the week, the NBA insider reported that Leonard had been medically cleared to return in November but the former Finals MVP elected against returning to San Antonio's active roster.

"It (the situation) has created an incredible amount of stress around the organization, front office, coaching staff, teammates. I think Pop was talking to the players the other day (as well).I think the question people are wondering and the question being asked is 'does he want to be there? Does he want to play there?' He could clear this up and answer these questions. He hasn't done that," Wojnarowski said on Friday's edition of The Woj Pod.

Is a Kawhi Leonard trade coming in the offseason?

Leonard reportedly spent 10 days before the All-Star break consulting a specialist to gather a second opinion on his quad injury. Wojnarowski noted that Leonard's decision to seek outside help didn't sit well with the Spurs organisation. Gregg Popovich serves as the team's head of basketball operations-cum-head coach.

"That's part of some of the issues here. He's (Leonard) not communicative. That's been something since the very beginning. Maybe he's gotten a little better in that area, but he's a person who is just private, shy. Even with his teammates, doesn't say much. With his coach. I think that's contributed to this because I don't know if he expresses always what he might be at odds with or what the issue is, but there's no question there is a tremendous disconnect between (Kawhi) and the team right now," added Wojnarowski on his podcast.

Kawhi Leonard, 26, is widely regarded the NBA's best two-way player and perimeter defender. Since helping San Antonio capture the 2014 NBA championship, the California-native took over the reins of the franchise and emerged as a MVP-calibre player.

In the aftermath of Tim Duncan's exit, the Spurs put their faith in Leonard as the face of the franchise. Last season, Leonard averaged a career-high 25.5 points to go with 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He finished second in the MVP voting ballot behind Russell Westbrook. Leonard is due for a contract extension in July. Will the Spurs pull the trigger on a Kawhi Leonard trade? Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.