NBA Trade News: Detroit Pistons acquire Blake Griffin in blockbuster deal

By @saihoops on
Blake Griffin
Dec 16, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) is pressured by Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts (4) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. The Clippers won 102-98. USA TODAY Sports / Steve Mitchell

The Detroit Pistons have acquired five-time All-Star Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a protected first round pick and second-round pick. The Clippers will also send Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Pistons alongside Griffin.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "talks on the blockbuster trade began six days ago, but accelerated in the past 24 hours, according to league sources. The framework of a deal had been in place since early afternoon (on Tuesday AEDT).

With Chris Paul and Blake Griffin traded, the Clippers are now expected to move DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams, with hopes of hitting the reset button. The ESPN report added the Clippers want to build around young players and draft picks, with an eye towards the future.

Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin to partner in Detroit

Pistons big man Andre Drummond welcomed his new front court partner via Instagram (see below).

Griffin and the Clippers had agreed on a five-year max extension worth US$173 million (AU$214 million) this past offseason. At the stage, the Clippers were committed to building around Griffin as their new franchise star, especially in the aftermath of the Chris Paul trade. However, the season hasn't progressed as desired for the Clippers, giving Jerry West reason to pull the trigger on a blockbuster move.

With the NBA Trade Deadline less than ten days away, several teams are expected to shop All-Star cailbre players before Feb. 8. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be most aggressive before the deadline day. The likes of Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards are also expected to be active sellers. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

