NBA Trade News: Dallas Mavericks shopping Wesley Matthews for 1st round pick

Jan 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the third quarter at the Pepsi Center. USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly trying to acquire a first-round draft pick for veteran shooting guard Wesley Matthews. In 2015, the Mavs signed Matthews to a four-year contract worth US$70 million (AU$86 million).

According to New York Times' Mark Stein, the Mavs are trying to trade Matthews before the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. "It would take a first-round pick to get him, because Dallas sees him as one of its culture-setters, but league sources say that the Mavs would part with Wes Matthews before the Feb. 8 trade deadline if they can get a first in return," Stein tweeted on Friday.

Matthews has a Player Option worth US$18.6 million (AU$22.9 million) ahead of the 2018-19 season. Since Matthews is unlikely attract suitors in free agency, the aging guard is expected to pick up his option. Though the production of the 3&D wing has declined in recent years, he's still shooting nearly 39 percent from three-point territory this season.

Wesley Matthews is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his ninth season in the NBA. In the month of January, Matthews is averaging 16.8 points while shooting an impressive 43 percent from the three-point line. Will Mavs find a taker for Matthews ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline? Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.