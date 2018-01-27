NBA Trade News: Dallas Mavericks shopping Wesley Matthews for 1st round pick

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade News, Wesley Matthews
Jan 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the third quarter at the Pepsi Center. USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly trying to acquire a first-round draft pick for veteran shooting guard Wesley Matthews. In 2015, the Mavs signed Matthews to a four-year contract worth US$70 million (AU$86 million).

According to New York Times' Mark Stein, the Mavs are trying to trade Matthews before the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. "It would take a first-round pick to get him, because Dallas sees him as one of its culture-setters, but league sources say that the Mavs would part with Wes Matthews before the Feb. 8 trade deadline if they can get a first in return," Stein tweeted on Friday.

Matthews has a Player Option worth US$18.6 million (AU$22.9 million) ahead of the 2018-19 season. Since Matthews is unlikely attract suitors in free agency, the aging guard is expected to pick up his option. Though the production of the 3&D wing has declined in recent years, he's still shooting nearly 39 percent from three-point territory this season.

Wesley Matthews is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his ninth season in the NBA. In the month of January, Matthews is averaging 16.8 points while shooting an impressive 43 percent from the three-point line. Will Mavs find a taker for Matthews ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline? Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

Join the Discussion
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake News' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake News' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Pelicans star to miss remainder of the season
NBA Trade News: Dallas Mavericks shopping Wesley Matthews for 1st round pick
Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung live streaming: Watch Australian Open online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer ahead of Australian Open final: 'Playing my best tennis ever'
Roger Federer ahead of Australian Open final: 'Playing my best tennis ever'
Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam title
Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam title
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 13 preview: Morningstar kisses Pierce
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 26 spoilers [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 26 [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell prepares for war
'How To Get Away With Murder' season 4 episode 11 spoilers
'HTGAWM' season 4 episode 11 'He's a Bad Father' spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Pictures of filming at the production set
‘Outlander’ season 4: Richard Rankin spotted filming
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car