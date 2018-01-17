NBA Trade News: Cavaliers not willing to move Brooklyn pick

Apr 20, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland defeats Indiana 119-114.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-17) have no intention to move Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first round pick heading into the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, according to a new report. The Cavs had acquired the prized asset as part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade in September.

With LeBron James approaching free agency in July, the Cavs front office is reportedly banking on Brooklyn's pick to land them their next franchise star. There has been chatter that Cleveland could offer the draft pick to the Los Angeles Clippers in a potential DeAndre Jordan trade. However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Tuesday that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert prefers holding onto the pick.

"With the trade deadline looming Feb. 8, the Cavaliers do have some options, including trading their 2018 first-round pick, which could fetch interest on the market. In addition, they also have Brooklyn's unprotected first-round pick in this year's draft, acquired in the Kyrie Irving deal. However, several league sources told ESPN that the Cavs would prefer to hold onto the pick as a potential franchise-resetting asset should LeBron James leave as a free agent in July," McMenamin wrote in a report published Tuesday.

Cavs still waiting for Isaiah Thomas to find rhythm

The Cavaliers have had difficulty integrating All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, who is shooting a subpar 36 percent from the field since making his season debut on Jan. 2. Tyronn Lue, coach of the Cavaliers, believes Thomas could make or break his team's postseason campaign.

"I just want him to take the shots that are given to him. Not forcing shots, but if someone, whoever is on the team that can shoot the basketball, if they're open 21 times, then take your shots. It's not about the amount of shots, it's the amount of good shots. If they're your shots then you've got to be ready to take them," Lue said while addressing Thomas' shooting woes.

Lue shot down the suggestion that he could be forced to integrate more players ahead of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. The Cavs are expected to be an aggressive suitor ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline as the likes of Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins could be made available. "I'm not anticipating anything," Lue said before the loss to the Golden State Warriors on MLK Day. Will the Cavaliers land an All-Star to help LeBron James & Co. challenge the Warriors? Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.