NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-24) are trying to make another run at Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, per reports. The Clippers, after trading franchise star Blake Griffin, are expected to explore a number of trades ahead of the Thursday deadline (Friday AEDT).

In July, 2015, Jordan signed a four-year max contract extension worth US$87 million (AU$113 million) to stay with the Clippers. At the time, the Clippers were a legitimate contender for the NBA championship, boasting of a three-headed monster which also included Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. However, Paul's exit last July led to the recent Griffin trade and a potential DeAndre Jordan trade in the near future.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the Clippers and Blazers have discussed terms on a potential DeAndre Jordan and could pull the trigger ahead of deadline day.

"The Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have discussed a trade involving L.A. centre DeAndre Jordan but a formal offer was never made, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Clippers have been seeking a first-round draft pick, financial flexibility and young players in return for Jordan, according to the executives," wrote NBA insider Broderick Turner in a report published Saturday.

This offseason, Jordan is expected to turn down his 2018-19 Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$31 million) and explore a fresh maximum-level contract starting at US$35 million (AU$45 million) per season. Since the Clippers are reportedly unwilling to give Jordan another max contract, they have little choice but to the trade the athletic big man ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline.

DeAndre Jordan, one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, is averaging a tally of 11.6 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his tenth season in Los Angeles. The Cleveland Cavaliers have also been linked with Jordan and could potentially trade for the big man ahead of the deadline. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.