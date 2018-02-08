NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers frontrunners to land Marquese Chriss

Nov 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly frontrunners to acquire second-year Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday (Friday AEDT). Chriss, drafted No. 8 overall in 2016, was recently suspended for a game after a "verbal altercation" with the Suns' strength coach.

Though Suns general manager Ryan McDonough has denied reports of Chriss being available in trade talks, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported Wednesday (Thursday AEDT) that the Lakers were favourites to land the Phoenix forward/centre.

"For what it’s worth, seems the Phoenix Suns are looking at deals involving Marquese Chriss. Several teams seem to be involved, with the Lakers being considered the Favourites," Kyler tweeted Wednesday.

McDonough was quick to refuting reports about a potential Marquese Chriss trade. "We believe in Marquese, we like his talent, we like his potential. I'm not sure where that (report) comes from given that really nothing with Marquese has been discussed. I don't see anything there happening," said the GM of the Suns, via Arizona Central.

Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson still available

The Lakers are reportedly in the market for a first-round draft pick in exchange for Jordan Clarkson or Julius Randle. According to ESPN insiders Ramona Shelburne Adrian Wojnarowski, there is a 50-50 chance the Lakers find suitable trades for both Clarkson and Randle. While Clarkson is owed US$26 million (AU$34 million) over the next two seasons, Randle is a Restricted Free Agent in July.

"While the Lakers could still move either or both players before Thursday’s trade deadline, one league source put the chances of a meaningful trade at 50-50 at best," read a report published earlier this week.

With the new Lakers front office, led by Magic Johnson, reportedly shifting their focus to the 2019 NBA Free Agency, there is lesser urgency to trade Clarkson and Randle. There is a solid chance that the Lakers stand pat Thursday and don't make any significant roster changes. Stay tuned for the latest Lakers Trade News and other buzz surrounding the NBA Trade Deadline.