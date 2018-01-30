NBA Trade Deadline: Kristaps Porzingis urges Knicks to make moves

By @saihoops on
New York Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis trade
Mar 23, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the first half of the game at the Moda Center. USA TODAY Sports / Steve Dykes-

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis is hoping that the team's front office is aggressive ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, with hopes of making a late push for the playoffs. The Knicks (22-28) are currently three-and-a-half games behind the eighth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (24-23) in the competitive Eastern Conference.

The Knicks have lost seven of their last 10 games and are projected to miss the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. However, Porzingis, the team's new franchise player, is hoping that a few trades will keep the team in contention for the postseason.

"Playoff experience for myself, individually, would be huge at this point in my career -- the sooner, the better. And for most of the (Knicks) -- most of the guys haven't felt that playoff experience that everybody talks about -- that the guys talk about that have been there. For myself, selfishly I would want to play in the playoffs but we'll see what happens and how we can end the season," Porzingis said Monday ahead of a home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

NBA Trade News: Knicks could move Kanter, Lee

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, opposing teams have expressed interest in several Knicks players, including Willy Hernangomez, Kyle O'Quinn, Enes Kanter, Lance Thomas and Courtney Lee. The Knicks are reportedly trying to trade the last two years of Joakim Noah's contract, with the willingness to attach a few draft assets. During the 2016 offseason, the Knicks signed Noah to a four-year contract worth US$72 million (AU$89 million).

Porzingis, who became the team's franchise player in the aftermath of the Carmelo Anthony trade, is willing to give the front office trade suggestions but doesn't particularly care to be involved in the process.

"I think they (the front office) know I want to be in the playoffs and that's the only thing on my mind. I'm not going to go in there and be like no, we're tanking. There's no reason to play. (Making the playoffs is) only thing I'm focused on. What I need to do on the court to play better, make my team win," added Porzingis, who is averaging a career-high tally of 23.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in his third season with the Knicks. Stay tuned for the latest buzz ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline.

