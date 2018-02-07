NBA Trade Deadline: Knicks targeting Magic point guard Elfrid Payton

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade Deadline
Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton (2) shoots as Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis (11) defends during the second half at Amway Center, Nov. 20, 2017. USA TODAY SPORTS / Kim Klement

The New York Knicks are interesting in acquiring Orlando Magic point guard Elfrid Payton ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, according to a new report. The Knicks (23-32) currently have two point guards on the roster -- veteran Jarrett Jack and rookie Frank Ntilikina.

While Jack has fared reasonably well in the starting unit, Ntilikina continues to show flashes of brilliance on both ends of the floor and is tipped to take over as New York's long term point guard. The 34-year-old Jack is averaging 7.7 points and 6.1 assists in his first season with the Knicks. Ntilikina, drafted No. 8 overall by New York last year, is averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds from 20 minutes per game.

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, Knicks general manager Scott Perry has already contacted his former team about a potential Elfrid Payton trade. 

"The Magic are open for business, and it’s no surprise Knicks general manager and former Orlando executive Scott Perry has checked in on his former lottery pick, point guard Elfrid Payton, The Post has learned.

"According to an NBA source who has spoken to Knicks brass, Perry has interest in reuniting with the 23-year-old Payton at the trade deadline, feeling he can get him at a discount and keep his rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina out of the deal," read a report published late Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

NBA Trade News: Knicks could make moves on deadline day

The Knicks are reportedly open to trading Kyle O'Quinn, Courtney Lee and Enes Kanter for draft assets and salary cap relief. With franchise star Kristaps Porzingis suffering a season-ending ACL injury Wednesday, the Knicks could potentially lose a majority of the games to obtain a high draft pick in June. 

The report added that the Orlando Magic are open to an Elfrid Payton trade. "The Magic’s new GM, John Hammond, is looking to move on from Payton, who will become a restricted free agent this summer because his rookie contract expires after the season."

Elfrid Payton, drafted No. 10 overall by Orlando in 2014, is averaging a career-high tally of 13.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in his fourth NBA season. The lanky point guard has noticeably improved his long-range shooting, making nearly 38 percent of his three-pointers. Stay tuned for the latest buzz ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday (Friday AEDT).

