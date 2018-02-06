NBA Trade Deadline: Cavs could give up Brooklyn pick for Kemba Walker

By @saihoops on
Kemba Walker
Mar 23, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of their NBA game at United Center. Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) could part with Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first round pick ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, contrary to earlier reports. The Cavs had acquired the prized draft asset as part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade in the lead-up to the 2017-18 NBA season. 

For several months, it was reported that the Cavs front office is banking on the Nets pick to land them their next franchise star, especially in the wake of LeBron James' potential exit in July. However, the Nets pick is no longer projected to be a top-5 selection in a top-heavy 2018 NBA Draft class, giving the Cavs reason to explore trade options.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Cavs would part with point guard Isiah Thomas the Brooklyn draft pick in exchange for the Charlotte Hornets pair of Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum, provided they can dump the contracts of Tristan Thompson and JR Smith. Both Thompson and Smith are signed through the 2019-20 NBA season.

"You can build Charlotte-Cleveland deals in which the Cavs get Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum for Isaiah Thomas, the Brooklyn pick and about $25 million more in outgoing salary. The two sides have talked at least vaguely, league sources say.

NBA Trade News: Cavs eager to get rid of bad contracts 

But even those are tough to construct. If the Hornets have to take both Thompson and J.R. Smith, they might view the return -- even with the Nets pick -- as selling too low on Walker. Including Cleveland's pick instead is probably a nonstarter for Charlotte," wrote Lowe in a report published Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

The report added that the Hornets front office would be reluctant to take on the contracts of Thompson and Smith, especially when Isiah Thomas, the other part of the potential trade, is a free agent in July. 

"The Cavs are already paying a ghastly repeater tax bill. Batum and Walker make $34.4 million combined this season. Send out any less than that -- Thompson, Thomas, and Iman Shumpert make $32.9 million combined, for instance -- and Dan Gilbert pays several multiples of the difference. You might not care about Gilbert's money. LeBron definitely doesn't. But Gilbert does," added Lowe. 

The Cleveland Cavaliers front office is expected to step on the gas ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday (Friday AEDT). Besides Walker and Batum, the likes of DeAndre Jordan, Lou Williams, Derrick Favors and Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson are reportedly available in trade talks. Will the Cavs make a significant change to their roster? Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade Deadline: Cavs could give up Brooklyn pick for Kemba Walker
Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss
NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Katheryn Winnick shares picture
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 6-9 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie meets the natives
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 5-9
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 6-9: Jordan works with Curtis [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Feb. 6-9 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Jon Snow heading to familiar city
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Kit Harington in surprising location
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car