NBA on MLK Day: Warriors too good for LeBron James, Cavaliers

By @saihoops on
NBA Free Agency 2017, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, David West
Nov 18, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35), Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) and Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) congratulate each other during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson

The Golden State Warriors (36-9) stamped their authority over the league Monday (Tuesday AEDT) with a comfortable 118-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-17) at the Quicken Loans Arena. In a special "NBA on MLK Day" broadcast, the Warriors swept the season series against the Cavs after the 99-92 win on Christmas Day. 

Kevin Durant once again dominated his match-up against LeBron James, tallying 32 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and a block during the winning effort. Durant is now viewed as the frontrunner to win his second regular season MVP award. The Splash Brothers -- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson -- combined for a total of 40 points while shooting 7/14 from the three-point arc. 

With the win, the reigning NBA champions extended their road winning streak to 13 games. The Warriors haven't lost an away game since their 108-91 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 22. Durant acknowledged that the team steps up its intensity in away games. "At home, we just relax a little bit. This is who we are when we're on the road," Durant said after the win, via ESPN.

Warriors vs Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas fails to make impact

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas became part of the Warriors vs Cavaliers rivalry for the first time since being traded to Cleveland. As expected, Thomas shot a paltry 7/21 from the field for his 19 points and 4 assists from 32 minutes. Prior to the game, Thomas noted that he had "yet to find his legs" after rehabilitating for nearly a year from a career-threatening hip injury. 

Durant acknowledged that the Cavaliers will be an improved team come playoffs time. "Everyone knows it's going to take a while to get into a comfortable groove here. It's a new system, so I don't think this game was any indication of what's going to happen with this team down the line. They'll be much better than they are right now -- and we all know that."

The Golden State Warriors will continue their five-game road trip Wednesday (Thursday AEDT) when they visit the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will stay at home to host the Orlando Magic on Friday.

