NBA Free Agency 2018: Thunder unlikely to afford current roster

By @saihoops on
Paul George, NBA Free Agency 2018
Nov 10, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) shoots the ball defended by LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

The Oklahoma City Thunder front office will be met with severe challenges next offseason. According to a new report, they are unlikely to continue with their current trajectory of an expensive roster and the luxury tax implications. 

After adding Carmelo Anthony and Paul George to a roster that already boasts of two-max level players in Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams, the Thunder is scheduled to pay a luxury tax bill of approximately US$25 million (AU$32 million) for the 2017-18 NBA season. That figure is set to skyrocket further next summer. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder front office views the current 'Super Team' as a one-year experiment. 

"If we're being honest with ourselves, this is a one-year run with this team. They have one chance with this team because they cannot bring back this team together next year. Even if Paul George re-signs and says 'I want to stay.' Financially, it is impossible for this team, I don't want to say remotely look the same, but the idea of Carmelo, Westbrook and George on the same roster withe Melo opting into his salary next year," Wojnarowski said on his podcast on Friday.

NBA Free Agency 2018: Thunder can't afford to keep Super Team

The 33-year-old Anthony waived his US$8.1 million (AU$10.2 million) trade kicker to accommodate a move to the Thunder. However, he owns a Player Option worth US$28 million (AU$36 million) for the 2018-18 season. Most NBA general managers expect the 10-time All-Star to opt into the final year of his contract, leaving the Thunder with little hope of retaining George, who is due to test free agency next July.

"This would be an incredible bill for the New York Knicks, the Lakers or Steve Ballmer to pay, never mind Clay Bennett in a small market like Oklahoma City," added Wojnarowski, a renowned NBA insider.

Prior to the season, several analysts expected the new-look Thunder team to pose a legitimate threat to the mighty Golden State Warriors. However, Billy Donovan's team has begun with a 5-7 record, and there are already talks of Thunder exploring a Paul George trade during the February deadline. Stay tuned for the latest on NBA Free Agency 2018.

Join the Discussion
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Jose Mourinho, Manchester United contract talks stall
Georges St-Pierre rules out superfight against Conor McGregor amid pressure
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
Kevin Durant hopes to become an All-NBA defender
Kevin Durant hopes to become an All-NBA defender
NBA Free Agency 2018: Thunder unlikely to afford current roster
NBA Free Agency 2018: Thunder unlikely to afford current roster
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 10 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Jamie and Claire on rescue mission
‘Supernatural’ 13x05 spoilers, recap: Castiel returns to Sam and Dean
‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New character is 'sad-eyed young girl'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Jason Momoa visits Belfast
'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 4 preview: Saviors' new weapon
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The fight continues
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car