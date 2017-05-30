NBA 2K17 news: Lonzo Ball gets hype treatment from geeky Laker fan

Mar 24, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) in the second half during the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. USA TODAY Sports / Nelson Chenault

2K Sports is filled with customization options, one that could easily give anyone the ability to create players and even create special videos for them. Lonzo Ball got just that with NBA 2K video editor Shady00018 give the former UCLA Bruin a touch of purple and gold which LaVar Ball is bound to appreciate.

Imaging is something anyone can do though it would be interesting how Shady00018 was able to inject Lonzo’s unorthodox jump shot and moves. NBA 2K17 does come with a lot of options so it may have originated from somewhere in there.

Even more surprising was how Shady00018 was able to build Lonzo Ball and dominate the big NBA stars to date. That would include Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even yet-to-debut Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons was in the mix.

Being a video game, seeing Ball on NBA 2K17 this early could be a sign of things to come. He is among the top rookies expected to work out with the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2017 NBA Draft set for June 22, 2017.

The Lakers own the second overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, the third year in a row they have had that privilege. Ball would have been a sure bet though the Lakers are reportedly doing their homework on LaVar Ball.

Aware of the influence the elder ball has, the Lakers are making sure to cover all bases to make sure that nothing goes astray in the event that they do decide to draft Lonzo Ball. LaVar has been notorious thus far for his appearances on shows and boasting about his son – a potential distraction which Magic Johnson and coach Luke Walton will want to avoid.

As a player, Lonzo has proven what he can do though he is far from perfect. His defensive play needs improvement, meaning he is likely to spend time on the bench before being given exposure. And as most know, the first person likely to take exception is LaVar Ball who can easily take to media and cause problems for the embattled franchise.

Aside from playing time, Ball’s minutes will depend as well on the fate of other regulars. That would include D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson unless Walton opts to change things and move one of them to the shooting guard position.  There is a lot to consider so perhaps it may be best to see what happens at the NBA Draft next month.

