National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying

Friday marks the National Day of Action against bullying and violence and parents are encouraged to get in touch with their children about how they engage online. The eSafety Office provides resources to ensure that educators, young people and their parents are armed with practical tools and strategies to help combat cyber bullying.

These include virtual classrooms which will be hosted for schools around Australia to explore strategies to prevent and manage cyber bullying. There is also an updated cyber bullying complaints form so it will be easier and faster for young people to report cases of cyber bullying.

Cyber bullying is common in social media platforms and can also happen when kids are playing multi-player games online. New gaming research by the eSafety Office reflects that 17 percent of young people experienced bullying while playing multi-player games.

“Today is an important opportunity for us all to focus on the issue of bullying, both in the classroom and at home,” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement. She said they have no doubt that the incidence of cyber bullying could grow as social media and technology become increasingly entrenched in the lives of young people.

Grant noted that cyber bullying is often an extension of bullying in the schoolyard. She said the eSafety Office continues to encourage social media sites as well as app providers to innovate and perk up user safety tools.

She also believed that parents can play a significant part in encouraging their kids to seek help. Grant assured that the eSafety Office will assist through their cyber bullying reporting function.

“We know from experience that prevention, active parental engagement, followed by early intervention by reporting and having the cyber bullying material removed helps limit issues from escalating further,” she added. She encouraged parents to have conversation with their kids, know the sites and apps they are visiting, set guidelines around tech use at home and check their privacy settings.

Grant also advised parents to assure their kids that they will support and guide them if they encounter online abuse. A letter by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Education Minister Simon Birmingham said schools, parents and families all had a role in ending bullying.

Information and advice for parents to be able to better understand cyber bullying and the steps they can take are available online. Visit www.esafety.gov.au. for additional information and advice around cyber bullying.