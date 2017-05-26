NAB customers become the newest target of phishing scam

By on
A National Australia Bank (NAB) logo is pictured on an automated teller machine (ATM) in central Sydney September 12, 2014.
A National Australia Bank (NAB) logo is pictured on an automated teller machine (ATM) in central Sydney September 12, 2014. Reuters/David Gray/File Photo

NAB account holders have become the most recent target of an email scam that tells victims their account has been disabled. Recipients were prompted to a fake NAB banking website designed to harvest the customers’ account IDs and passwords.

On Thursday night, NAB declared that the fake site has been removed. A spokesperson for the bank said that NAB issued a take-down notice after it learned about the scam.

"We remind customers, NAB will never ask you to confirm, update or disclose personal or banking information via email or text," Sydney Morning Herald quotes the NAB spokesperson as saying. The fraud email came with a subject line “Notification” using the email address discharge.authority@nab.com.au.

NAB is now warning customers about the scam through its website, advising them to forward the email to spoof@nab.com.au then have it deleted. Those who have fallen victim to the scam are advised to call 13 22 65 or contact their local NAB branch immediately.

Phishing scam

The statement was confirmed by MailGuard CEO Craig McDonald. The company has stopped the distribution of thousands of copies of the email on Thursday afternoon. McDonald explained that a phishing scam is designed to steal information or identity for financial gain. For this case, hackers tried to steal the customers’ banking details.

By creating a fraudulent website, McDonald said perpetrators can collect customers’ account numbers and passwords without arousing suspicion. Perpetrators use the banking information they harvest to make future unauthorised charges.

According to McDonald, one way to identify phishing scams is if it uses generic greetings like “Dear customer” and is implying an obvious urgency. Emails scams are usually written in bad grammar. Punctuation is often misused, and graphics are distorted.

In addition, he warned that phishing emails can be identified through an instruction to click. Obscure sending addresses from Hotmail, Gmail and Yahoo may also serve as alarms bells.

Combo David Markus founder David Markus told SmartCompany that launching a fake website is a matter of “a few hours work” for a cyber criminal. He explained that once the site has been created, a criminal can then create several copies of web servers and run the phishing attack several times.

“Phishing attacks have become a numbers game, with hackers looking for the cheapest and most efficient way to get dollars out of our bank accounts, and it’s all about the number of people they catch,” he said. Markus added that for cyber criminals, it’s a good day if they make $100.

Read More: 

Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms

Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over

KOCO 5 News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Lakers Trade News: Only Brandon Ingram is 'untouchable,' says Magic Johnson
Lakers Trade News: Only Brandon Ingram is 'untouchable,' says Magic Johnson
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
'Shots Fired' Season 1 Finale 'Hour Ten: Last Dance' recap
‘The 100’ season 4 episode 13 recap: Escape from Praimfaya
'Baywatch' and 'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra hopes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Jared tries to keep things peaceful between Gilfoyle and Dinesh in 'Customer Service' [VIDEO]
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
‘Wentworth’ Season 5 episode 8 recap: Allie squeals to Kaz about Jake dealing her drugs in 'Think Inside the Box' [VIDEO]
‘Wentworth’ Season 5 episode 8 'Think Inside the Box' recap
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car