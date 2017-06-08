Murray Goulburn announces milk prices; Fonterra positioned as price setter

fonterra
A Fonterra milk tanker drives past dairy cows as it arrives at Fonterra's Te Rapa plant near Hamilton, New Zealand August 6, 2013. Reuters/Nigel Marple

Fonterra positioned itself to become benchmark price setter in Australia after Australian dairy co-operative Murray Goulburn’s move to set its opening milk price for this season well short of its New Zealand rival. The latter released a statement on Tuesday morning saying it would start the season with $4.70 kgms as its opening farmgate milk price.

By the end of the 2017-18 season, Murray Goulburn revealed it expects to pay its suppliers $5.20 to $5.40 per kilogram of milk solids (kgms). Meanwhile, Fonterra, announced it is looking to pay farmers $5.30 to $5.70 kgms for the same financial year.

Fonterra offers to add 40c kgms to its milk prices, but will not axe its repayment program. Murray Goulburn, on the other hand, offers to pay farmers back money it demanded in retrospective payments.

Survival of the fittest

Murray Goulburn undergoes a huge restructure. It closes three of its milk processing plants and sheds some staff in order to cut down cost. It announced last month it would close its manufacturing facilities in Rochester and Kiewa in northern Victoria and Edith Creek in northern Tasmania.

Chief executive Ari Mervis said a review is an essential step in strengthening the company for the future. In a statement to the ASX, he explained the decisions resulting from the manufacturing footprint review and the announcement of three site closures are necessary.

He revealed the company would also review its capital structure.  Murray Goulburn is expected to take a keen look at its capital structure, including the "profit sharing mechanism.”

Mervis recognised some recovery in global commodity prices since the same time last year. However, he stressed the prices of whole milk powder, specifically skim milk powder, is still under 10-year averages.

John Hunt, spokesperson for South Australian dairy farmers, said the MG opening price was disappointing.  “We're very disappointed with what they've come out with after all the signals that we've been hearing about,” The ABC quoted him as saying. He said some local companies have come out higher and they are monitoring the GDP.

Hunt argued an opening of $4.70 and a closing of 5.20-40 means a lot of pressure when it comes to people's cash flows. He went on to share his expenses rose to an average 25 percent in the past four years as prices of basic needs go up. “The price of power, everything, goes through the roof," he said.

Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further

Australia's lowest paid workers to get pay rise of $22.20 per week from July 1

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car