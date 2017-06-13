MSI Infinite A gaming PC launches soon: VR-ready desktop packs award-winning graphics

By @ULB1N on
MSI Infinite A gaming desktop PC
The MSI Infinite A gaming desktop PC comes with Military Class 5 components and PCIe Steel Armour. MSI

MSI is launching a new gaming desktop soon. The Infinite A is the first model in the company’s all-new Infinite series roster. It comes with Military Class 5 components and PCIe Steel Armour for added durability.

MSI unveiled its latest gaming PC at Computex 2017 in Taipei. Those who went to the event should remember its distinctive look. The desktop’s front side sports a circuit board-like panel that lights up customised RGB colours thanks to the Taiwanese tech titan’s Mystic Light software.

The machine also has a see-through tempered glass for a side pane, which means that all of its insides are free for all to see. And speaking of the Infinite A’s hardware, the desktop boasts of its maker’s revered gaming graphics card. MSI also set it up vertically to boost cooling efficacy and transport support.

Joining MSI’s graphics card inside the first Infinite series PC is the latest Intel Core i7 or i5 chip, depending on the region. Helping keep things thermally under control is MSI’s own Silent Storm Cooling 3 system, which provides quiet and efficient gaming by freshening the most vital heat-producing components via separated chambers. What’s more, the video card is backed by a Twin Frozr VI cooler to further enhance gameplay.

“Loaded with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor combined with a GeForce GTX graphics card, Infinite A is ready to provide a smooth display of VR content on your VR headset, such as the HTC Vive,” according to the Taiwan-based company. “MSI made it super easy to connect a VR headset by implementing VR Link, an HDMI-port on the front side of the system, supported by MSI’s One-click to VR software that automatically optimizes both system performance and prevents any software from impacting the VR experience.”

The MSI Infinite A gaming desktop PC is launching soon. Its maker has yet to reveal pricing details, although a number of configurations and variants are expected when it launches. The machine is optimised for easy upgrading and it likewise comes with a built-in carry handle.

MSI Infinite A gaming desktop PC specs and features

  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • CPU Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 Processors
  • Chipset: Intel B250
  • Storage: 1 x M.2 SSD (Auto Switch, Intel Optane support) | 3 x 2.5” SSD / HDD | 2 x 3.5” HDD
  • System Memory: 4 x U-DIMMs DDR4 2,400 MHz (Max up to 64 GB)
  • Graphics: MSI GTX 1080 Gaming 8 GB GDDR5X | MSI GTX 1070 Gaming 8 GB GDDR5
  • Audio Speaker: 5.1 Channel HD Audio with Nahimic audio enhancer
  • Optical Drive: Slim Type (9.5 mm) Tray-Load Super Multi
  • I/O (Front): 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C | 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A | 1 x USB 2.0
  • I/O (Rear): 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C | 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A | 2 x USB 2.0
  • Wireless LAN: Intel AC3168
  • Bluetooth: BT 4.2 (Optional)
  • LAN: Realtek 8111H
  • AC Adapter / PSU: 550 W 80 Plus Bronze (ATX)
  • Cooling System: Exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 3
  • Size: 42 L
  • Dimension: 210 x 450 x 488 mm (8.27 x 17.72 x 19.21 inches)
  • Weight: 15 kilograms (33.07 pounds)
  • Software: Drivers & MSI Utilities | MSI command centre | Drogan Eye | Antivirus (60-day trial)

