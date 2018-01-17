Most Australians with fibre-to-the-node won't get top Internet speeds, NBN reportedly concedes

By on
NBN
A NBN Co worker arranges fibre-optic cables used in the National Broadband Network in west Sydney July 11, 2013. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

A number of copper wires that were part of the NBN rollout will need to be replaced within ten years, a former executive at the National Broadband Network has predicted. There are fears several Aussies with fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) would not get top Internet speeds.

The NBN is being built with a combination of technologies. The high-speed fibre runs to a point in a neighbourhood, and copper wires are then used to access Australian households and businesses.

But just a quarter of FTTN connections can attain the top speed that is advertised. This is according to the latest figures provided to a Senate committee. That is comparable to 100 percent of customers that utilise fibre to the premises (FTTP), or pay television HFC cables.

Communications Alliance former chief executive Anne Hurley said the new figures emphasised flaws in the network's design. "It confirms what we've been saying from day one: fibre-to-the-node is an obsolete technology, it will never deliver the speeds expected by consumers," The ABC reported her as saying.

Swathes of the copper network may need to be replaced within five to 10 years, Hurley has warned. She pointed out that other countries do not embrace fibre-to-the-node and copper so it is all going to go and be replaced.

She said the industry has to pull together a strategy which it can take to the government and work on how the network will be rolled out, remove antiquated technology and roll out a network that can deliver innovative business services. Hurley has worked as head of stakeholder engagement at NBN.

According to the NBN, the network will deliver improved speeds to most Aussies. An NBN spokesperson said fibre-to-the-node can provide average wholesale download speeds of around 70Mbps. This is about 10 times faster than average ADSL speeds in the country.

The NBN spokesperson added the current plan is to complete the network by 2020 with all premises that can access at least 25Mbps, and 90 percent of the fixed-broadband footprint that can access speeds of 50Mbps.

The government has ploughed $30 billion into the NBN. It intends to eventually privatise the network to recoup the investment along with a return.

A Macquarie Wealth Management stated that it expected the “NBN pricing structure to continue to evolve, and the merits of writing down the NBN to continue to be debated.” Price cuts were announced in December. NBN pushes ahead with the rollout.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers not willing to move Brooklyn pick
DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers, Mavericks biggest rivals to Pelicans
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Leonardo Mayer
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic makes triumphant return from injury
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: New character introduced
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 episode 9 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Blade Runner 2049’: Exclusive interview with Barrie Barton
BREAKING: 'Home and Away' actress Jessica Falkholt passes away, hospital spokesman confirms
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 17-19 spoilers: Dina confesses
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 17-19 [VIDEO]
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' synopsis confirms Han and Chewie meeting
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Lucasfilm releases synopsis online
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car