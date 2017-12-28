Most anticipated movies of 2018 and their trailers

By @sachintrivedig on
avengers
Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses before the German premiere of "The First Avenger: Civil War" (original title: Captain America: Civil War) in Berlin, Germany, April 21, 2016. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

There are some really good movies to look forward to in 2018. From space operas to action adventure films, the fans will have a lot of choice. While the trailers of some of the movies have already been released, there are still no details out for the others.

First on the list is “Avengers: Infinity Wars.” The film will finally bring the big baddie of Marvel, Thanos (Josh Brolin), on the big screen in a big way. This will be the beginning of the final wars between the heroes who defend the earth against the evil forces of the universe. The trailer of the film showed the Guardians of the Galaxy rushing into the fight too.

Next it’s the dinosaur adventure “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) will be heading back to the island, and this time they will be there to save the dinosaurs from a volcano. There was a mixed response to the first trailer of the film, with some of the viewers concerned about the lack of any exciting elements in the sequel, compared to the first film in the new trilogy, but the movie is still highly anticipated for 2018.

The adventure of the foul-mouthed superhero will continue in “Deadpool 2.” Wade (Ryan Reynolds) will be back to fight another villain, and joining him is another comic book character known as Cable (Josh Brolin).

A franchise that will be making a big comeback next year with a new movie is “Predator.” Very little is known about the plot of the film, and the only detail that has been released is that it’s a remake of the 1987 flick.

The year 2018 will end with another highly anticipated space opera from one of the most successful movie franchise in history. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will be about the life of the smuggler Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

Credit: Marvel Entertainment/ YouTube

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube

Credit: 20th Century Fox UK/ YouTube

