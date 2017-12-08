More young Australians are concerned about mental health, survey finds

By on
World Mental Health Day 2016
World Mental Health Day is celebrated yearly on October 10 to spread mental health awareness and education. Volkan Olmez/Unsplash.com

Metal health was revealed to be a concern among young Australians. The number of people concerned about it has grown double in the last two years.

This is the findings of the Mission Australia’s most recent Youth Survey. It looked into the views of over 24,000 people aged 15-19.

Up to 33.7 percent of respondents said mental health was their top issue. It is comparable to 14.9 percent who said the same thing in 2015.

Mission Australia CEO James Toomey said the latest findings show that more work has to be done when it comes to protecting the mental state of the young ones. It also tells that several young Australians who face challenges reach out to family members and friends for support.

He offered a piece of advice for friends and family members of young people dealing with challenges. “I can tell you from experience that family members and friends need to know how to navigate the bewildering variety of services and information sources that are available, and be provided with targeted information about mental health first aid and other practical supports that exist,” Toomey said.

Despite being generally considered as the selfie-obsessed millennials amid social media boom, teens also cope with stress and depression. They may also be worried about their body image.

Young people considered mental health as a key barrier to reaching their goals. Academic ability and financial difficulty were also seen as barriers.

Toomey also said the findings show that young people from Australia are engaged with the more comprehensive social issues that affect their lives. He sees the young ones as future leaders, so they must be given a voice and opportunities to engage with decisions that will impact their lives.

Young Aussies are also concerned about drugs and alcohol with 32 percent of those surveyed citing it as top issue, while 27.3 percent were concerned about equity and discrimination. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are dealing with greater challenges than their peers with higher levels of personal worry about safety, discrimination and drugs.

They were also more concerned about bullying. But they had a similar confidence in achieving post-school goals in spite of the greater challenges.

Toomey said the underlying causes of substance misuse must be urgently addressed as it would lessen the negative impacts on young people. He also believes that there must be prevention and early intervention programs for the younger generation.

Related
Join the Discussion
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Dec. 7-8 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Sophie Turner confirms 2019 premiere
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Rumple makes a deal
‘Outlander’ season 3: Caitriona Balfe teases finale episode
‘Supernatural’ 13x09: ‘The Bad Place’ makes an exciting lead-in to ‘Wayward Sisters’
‘Supernatural’ 13x09: ‘The Bad Place’ makes an exciting lead-in to ‘Wayward Sisters’
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' spoilers: 4 Fast facts about Sophie Turner’s new film
4 Fast facts about 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' starring Sophie Turner
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car