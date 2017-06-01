More Australian households worse off under federal govt's plan to raise Medicare levy: ANU

Australia's Minister of Immigration and Border Protection Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference during his working visit to Malaysia, at the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency office in Putrajaya February 5, 2014.

Australia's Minister of Immigration and Border Protection Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference during his working visit to Malaysia, at the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency office in Putrajaya February 5, 2014. Reuters/Samsul Said

A new modelling by the ANU's Centre for Social Research and Methods has found that twice as many households will be worse off under the federal budget's plan to increase the Medicare levy by half a percentage point than under Labor's approach. The research by Associate Professor Ben Phillips learned middle-income workers would be forced to do the heavy lifting under the Coalition’s plan.

In the federal budget, the government announced a 0.5 percent hike in the Medicare levy to 2.5 percent from July 1. The Turnbull government intends to raise $8.2 billion to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Based on the ANU modelling, 60 percent of households would be worse off while another 39 percent will feel no change if the Liberal policy were in place next month. It suggested only 1 percent of Aussie households will be better off, Sydney Morning Herald noted.

Labor insisted it would support the increase only for those who earn more than $87,000 annually. It is also reportedly planning to re-instate the deficit repair levy for workers whose salary is more than $180,000. Labor claimed its alternative strategy would create $4.5 billion tax revenue over a decade.

Twenty-seven percent of household will be worse off if Labor's policy were implemented from July 1. The remaining 73 percent would feel no change.

Labor's policy prescription is expected to make $300 million more tax than the Coalition's in four years. In one decade, the former would raise another $6.8 billion due to the bracket creep.

Coalition’s policy would generate $4.03 billion in its first year while Labor's policy would raise $4.102 billion at the same time frame. As both sides claim their approach is the fairest, political arguments over the levy has been a main post-budget fault line.

Meanwhile, the Turnbull government assures a new multi-billion dollar fund will safeguard the future of Medicare. Treasurer Scott Morrison launched a legislation on Tuesday that would ensure proceeds from the Medicare levy is paid into the fund every year. The portion intended for the national disability insurance scheme is excluded.

"The government is guaranteeing the MBS and PBS so that all Australians can continue to access timely and affordably healthcare and medicines into the future, proving the deceit that was put to the Australian people by the Labor party at the last election," Morrison told MPs according to Nine News. In 2017/18, $33.8 billion will be credited to the fund.

Read More:

‘Fare free day’: Sydney bus drivers offer free travel on June 1

Top Australian universities to get $200m research booster from UK-based IP Group

ABC News (Australia)/YouTube