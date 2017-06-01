More Australian households worse off under federal govt's plan to raise Medicare levy: ANU

By on
Immigration Officer Scott Morrison
Australia's Minister of Immigration and Border Protection Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference during his working visit to Malaysia, at the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency office in Putrajaya February 5, 2014. Reuters/Samsul Said

A new modelling by the ANU's Centre for Social Research and Methods has found that twice as many households will be worse off under the federal budget's plan to increase the Medicare levy by half a percentage point than under Labor's approach.  The research by Associate Professor Ben Phillips learned middle-income workers would be forced to do the heavy lifting under the Coalition’s plan.

In the federal budget, the government announced a 0.5 percent hike in the Medicare levy to 2.5 percent from July 1. The Turnbull government intends to raise $8.2 billion to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Based on the ANU modelling, 60 percent of households would be worse off while another 39 percent will feel no change if the Liberal policy were in place next month. It suggested only 1 percent of Aussie households will be better off, Sydney Morning Herald noted.

Labor insisted it would support the increase only for those who earn more than $87,000 annually. It is also reportedly planning to re-instate the deficit repair levy for workers whose salary is more than $180,000. Labor claimed its alternative strategy would create $4.5 billion tax revenue over a decade.

Twenty-seven percent of household will be worse off if Labor's policy were implemented from July 1. The remaining 73 percent would feel no change.

Labor's policy prescription is expected to make $300 million more tax than the Coalition's in four years. In one decade, the former would raise another $6.8 billion due to the bracket creep.

Coalition’s policy would generate $4.03 billion in its first year while Labor's policy would raise $4.102 billion at the same time frame. As both sides claim their approach is the fairest, political arguments over the levy has been a main post-budget fault line.

Meanwhile, the Turnbull government assures a new multi-billion dollar fund will safeguard the future of Medicare. Treasurer Scott Morrison launched a legislation on Tuesday that would ensure proceeds from the Medicare levy is paid into the fund every year. The portion intended for the national disability insurance scheme is excluded.

"The government is guaranteeing the MBS and PBS so that all Australians can continue to access timely and affordably healthcare and medicines into the future, proving the deceit that was put to the Australian people by the Labor party at the last election," Morrison told MPs according to Nine News. In 2017/18, $33.8 billion will be credited to the fund.

Read More: 

‘Fare free day’: Sydney bus drivers offer free travel on June 1

Top Australian universities to get $200m research booster from UK-based IP Group

ABC News (Australia)/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to work out for the Lakers on June 7
Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online
Tony Parker not ready to retire, looks forward to 2017-18 season
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car