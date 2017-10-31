'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character

Sony PlayStation shows the new game "Monster Hunter" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sony has unveiled new trailers for Capcom’s “Monster Hunter: World” during the 2017 Paris Games Week showcase. The reveal was followed by a series of announcements, one of which is that Aloy from “Horizon Zero Dawn” will be a playable character.

Another announcement involves the PS4 beta version coming in December. The catch is, it will be a PlayStation Plus exclusive. The “Monster Hunter: World” beta will give fans the chance to play either solo or with up to three friends.

The beta version will require players to hunt for “a Great Jagras and an Anjanath in the Ancient Forest, and a Barroth in the Wildspire Waste,” according to Sony’s post. The game will also provide additional Mantles aside from the 14 weapons types available. The developers warned, however, to stay alert while on the hunt. In fact, players are suggested to “take a moment to note entangled vines, rock formations and even water leaks, as these may be clues for potential natural traps you can use in your hunt.”

Near the end of one of the trailers was a pleasant surprise. Thanks to a partnership between Capcom and Sony, Aloy from “Horizon Zero Dawn” makes an appearance and slays a few monsters in the game. Considering that the character is highly skilled when it comes to hunting creatures, it’s not much of a shock to see her in “Monster Hunter: World.” Again, the catch? She will only be available in the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

“Monster Hunter: World” is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January next year. A PC version is expected to follow.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car