Monarch Airlines enters administration, cancels flights

By on
Monarch Airlines
FILE PHOTO - A Monarch Airlines passenger aircraft prepares for take off from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, October 9, 2016. Reuters/Toby Melville/File Photo

Monarch Airlines has entered administration and appointed three partners from KPMG to be its administrators. Ten units were reportedly placed under administration, which include most of the Monarch Group's aviation and travel assets.

The British budget airline Monarch went administration Monday, immediately grounding all its aircraft and cancelling 300,000 bookings that involved 750,000 people. The government said the Civil Aviation Authority has launched the biggest peacetime repatriation operation in history. The airline had been struggling following terror attacks in some North African destinations.

“Mounting cost pressures and increasingly competitive market conditions in the European short-haul market have contributed to the Monarch Group experiencing a sustained period of trading losses," KPMG partner Blair Nimmo said, according to Flight Global. He confirmed that Monarch Airlines entered administration in the early hours of October 2.

"Once the company entered insolvency, the Air Operating Certificate it needs to be able to fly was effectively suspended, which is why all outbound flights were cancelled with immediate effect," Nimmo said. He added that the main goal was to see the 110,000 customers overseas returning home to UK in the next two weeks.

There will alternative arrangements for the passengers. The UK Civil Aviation Authority will work alongside the recovery with assistance from Monarch Airlines’ administrator’s and employees. Monarch Ukraine and MRO units Monarch Aircraft Engineering are not in administration.

Stranded passengers

This week, Monarch Airlines went belly-up. Over 110,000 passengers were reportedly stranded. The Monarch Twitter feed advised customers not to go to the airport as there would be no more Monarch flights. Some employees were left with no job.

Several people have posted on social media with tales of woe. Some missed their own weddings and job interviews.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling admitted it was a challenge to get the stranded passengers home. He said he had already ordered the country’s biggest ever peacetime repatriation to fly about 110,000 passengers, news.com.au reported.

Grayling assured that they are going to work alongside Civil Aviation Authority to ensure Monarch passengers get the support they need. He added that no one must under-estimate the size of the challenge, and asked passengers to be patient and act on the CAA advice.

The incident happens two weeks after Irish-based Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget airline, cancelled the bookings of over 400,000 customers after messing up its pilot rosters. It also run out of staff to handle all the flights it had sold tickets on.

Al Jazeera English/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanour battery
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Deadpool 2’ team supports Children's Wish British Columbia & Yukon
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lady Tremaine using ‘capitalism’
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The internal battle of Morgan
‘Outlander’ season 3: Funny behind-the-scenes of that first kiss scene
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Ray hunts Sam's problem source
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 ‘Mister Lucky’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Frank must attend a parade
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 ‘Ghosts of the Past’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car