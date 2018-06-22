| Make IBT your homepage

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout': Special sneak peek at IMAX

By @sachintrivedig on
Tom Cruise
U.S. actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at a British screening of the film "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation" in London, Britain July 25, 2015. Reuters/Neil Hall

There is a special treat awaiting fans who are going to watch “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in IMAX theatres. An exclusive sneak peek of “Mission: Impossible- Fallout” is being released for the fans who watch the dinosaur adventure.

A video released online on YouTube states that fans who like their dinosaurs “with a hint of Tom Cruise” will enjoy the “Jurassic World” sequel in IMAX theatres. The video that has been released to share this information also contains some additional footage of an action sequence in the film, and the fans who go to watch the Chris Pratt (Owen) movie may get to see some more exciting footage.

There is a good reason for the fans to watch the Tom Cruise (Ethan Hunt) movie in an IMAX theatre. There will reportedly be special formatting for select scenes in the film for IMAX theatres. This means that the fans will get to see 26 percent more of the picture, compared to the other regular theatres.

The full film has been digitally re-mastered for IMAX theatres. Through this process the fans can get to experience the proper image and sound quality that is suited to IMAX theatres.

Cruise is famous for his action sequences in his films, mostly because he does his best to make the scenes as real as possible by doing the stunts himself. The actor got injured while performing one of the stunts for the upcoming movie.

Among the action sequences in the film, perhaps the most anticipated is the HALO jump. This is a scene where Cruise jumps off a plane, and then opens a parachute at a very low altitude. This technique is used for infiltrating into enemy territory without being detected.

“Mission: Impossible- Fallout” has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film will be released on Aug. 2 in Australia.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: ‘Amazing stuff’ in store for fans
‘Better Call Saul’ season 4: Impact of Chuck on Jimmy
'Welcome to Marwen': First trailer released
‘Creed 2’: Drago returns
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout': Special sneak peek at IMAX
‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’: Teaser part of ‘Jurassic World’
'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Hannah John-Kamen teases mysterious Ghost
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Ghost from comics is different
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car