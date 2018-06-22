'Mission: Impossible - Fallout': Special sneak peek at IMAX

There is a special treat awaiting fans who are going to watch “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in IMAX theatres. An exclusive sneak peek of “Mission: Impossible- Fallout” is being released for the fans who watch the dinosaur adventure.

A video released online on YouTube states that fans who like their dinosaurs “with a hint of Tom Cruise” will enjoy the “Jurassic World” sequel in IMAX theatres. The video that has been released to share this information also contains some additional footage of an action sequence in the film, and the fans who go to watch the Chris Pratt (Owen) movie may get to see some more exciting footage.

There is a good reason for the fans to watch the Tom Cruise (Ethan Hunt) movie in an IMAX theatre. There will reportedly be special formatting for select scenes in the film for IMAX theatres. This means that the fans will get to see 26 percent more of the picture, compared to the other regular theatres.

The full film has been digitally re-mastered for IMAX theatres. Through this process the fans can get to experience the proper image and sound quality that is suited to IMAX theatres.

Cruise is famous for his action sequences in his films, mostly because he does his best to make the scenes as real as possible by doing the stunts himself. The actor got injured while performing one of the stunts for the upcoming movie.

Among the action sequences in the film, perhaps the most anticipated is the HALO jump. This is a scene where Cruise jumps off a plane, and then opens a parachute at a very low altitude. This technique is used for infiltrating into enemy territory without being detected.

“Mission: Impossible- Fallout” has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film will be released on Aug. 2 in Australia.