Missing US man’s body sat at airport parking lot for 8 months

An American man reported missing has been found dead at an airport parking lot. The body of Randy Potter was found decomposing in a truck in a parking lot of the Kansas City International Airport, eight months after he allegedly took his own life.

The 53-year-old telco manager’s body was discovered by Kansas City police last week after a passerby complained of an unpleasant smelling coming from the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Potter was last seen leaving his home on Jan. 17. Investigators believe that he died on the same day.

His family reported him missing, even hiring a private investigator to find him. His wife, Carolina, and niece said they went to the airport to look for him, and the airport authorities told them that they would find his vehicle if it was in one of their parking lots. With the assurance that the airport personnel would help them, the family turned their efforts into finding him in other places. His disappearance was covered in local media at that time, with the police circulating information to find him.

Months have passed before Potter was found, though. His truck was parked in the airport’s Economy Lot B, which is a short shuttle ride from the airport terminals, said Joe McBride, spokesman for the Kansas City Aviation Department.

“How is it possible, in America?” Carolina said. “A truck was sitting there for eight months? He could have been found sooner if everybody had done their job.”

The family hired a lawyer to help them find out how the airport staff failed to notice a decomposing body in their premises. “It’s amazing that he wasn’t found in June or July,” lawyer John Picerno was quoted by Kansas City Star as saying. “Our goal is to find what happened and why. What was done, what wasn’t done. And try to make sure that this doesn’t happen again to somebody.”

The family was said to be told by the Airport Police Division office that the security routinely checked the licence plates on the vehicles, even if a vehicle had only a rear licence plate and was backed into a space, which may have been the case with Potter’s truck. His niece Melissa Alderman was told that if his vehicle was in the parking lots, it would have been found.

“Losing a loved one is hard. Losing a loved one to suicide is 10 times harder. Knowing that they sat there and baked for eight months – I can’t breathe,” Alderman said. “How many thousands of people drove by the vehicle? How many people walked by? It’s disgusting. And it’s infuriating. It’s a total disregard for human life.”

Kansas City and its Aviation Department have expressed their sympathies to Potter’s family. They said they are currently working with all the parties involved, including SP Plus, which manages the 25,000 parking spaces at the airport, to determine what happened.