Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming
Mar 19, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) dives to keep the ball in-bounds against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at American Airlines Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove

The Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35) host the Denver Nuggets (46-35) in a winner-goes-home situation at the Target Center on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT). With seven of the eight Western Conference playoff berths already sealed, the winner of the Timberwolves vs Nuggets game will punch a ticket to the postseason. 

Depending on other results during the final day of the regular season, there is a possibility that the Nuggets could climb as high as the fifth seed ahead of the 2018 NBA Playoffs which gets underway on Saturday, April 15. However, a defeat for Michael Malone's team would mean missing out on the postseason for a fifth consecutive season. A year ago, the Nuggets finished with a 40-42 record and missed out on the eighth seed by just one game. Could they find themselves in a similar situation once again? 

On Monday (Tuesday AEDT), the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 88-82 to secure their sixth consecutive victory. After the win, Malone revealed that his players treated the game as a playoff fixture. 

"That was another playoff game. That was just tough, physical for 48 minutes. I told them at halftime, I was honest, I said, `Fellas, if we lose, we're out.' I knew some of these other teams had won games. And I felt we played like our lives were on the line," Malone said. "It wasn't pretty, but I thought our defense was phenomenal," Malone said after the win, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 season, the longest active postseason drought in the NBA. Earlier in the season, Tom Thibodeau's team looked primed to clinch the third or fourth seed until veteran All-Star Jimmy Butler suffered a knee injury. With Butler back, Thibodeau is confident that Timberwolves fans will be celebrating at the end of Wednesday. 

"I just want to clinch it. Tonight, Wednesday, whenever it is. Just get it done. We talked about finishing. That's been our thing. Just finish. And whatever way we have to get there, let's get there," Thibodeau said after Monday's win against Memphis. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live streaming, Timberwolves vs Nuggets live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows. 

Timberwolves vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Wednesday, April 11 (Thursday AEST)
Start Time: 7 p.m. CDT (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEDT
TV Channel: Fox Sports North, Altitude Sports (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Fox Sports Go (USA)

