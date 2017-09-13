Minister vows to ensure girls can wear shorts, trousers to Victorian schools

Female students at public schools across the state of Western Australia can soon wear pants and shorts to class. The Education Department has reportedly announced it would amend a statewide dress code so girls will have more uniform options.

James Merlino, the education minister, has pledged to ensure that all girls have the option of wearing trousers or shorts. "While the vast majority of schools already offer the option of female students wearing shorts or pants, it is something I would expect all government schools to do,” Merlino added. His statement comes amid calls for Australian schools to ditch uniforms that limit girls’ movements and discriminate against them.

Research suggests girls do less exercise in a school dress. The West Australian government made it compulsory for state schools to ensure girls have a choice of trousers and shorts earlier this month.

Uniform equality

Girls' Uniform Agenda, a group of Australian parents, push for uniform equality. Parents involved in this group believe requiring girls to wear dresses and skirts reinforces "rigid gender stereotypes.”

Based on its recent analysis of uniform policies at 100 Victorian state schools, one in four required girls to wear skirts or dresses. The group’s co-founder Simone Cariss argued that these students become self-conscious about accidentally exposing themselves.

Cariss said that girls are concerned about flashing their underwear when they do cartwheels. "We have girls who have to get under tables to plug in laptops and they are doing that with one hand on the back of their skirt,” The Age quotes her as saying, adding it is a struggle that distracts from their learning.

According to the news outlet, Cariss founded the group after her daughter was barred from wearing pants at a Catholic school in Melbourne. She started a petition that has now collected nearly 21,000 signatures.

Cariss is okay about girls wearing skirts or dresses to school. But she maintained they must also have the option to wear trousers and shorts.

Kristen Hilton, Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner, said that not allowing girls to wear shorts and pants to school could amount to unlawful discrimination. She recognised that schools had a right under the Equal Opportunity Act to determine their uniform, but they must take into account the views of the school community.

