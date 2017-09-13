Minister vows to ensure girls can wear shorts, trousers to Victorian schools

By on
A young girl looks at school stationery in a supermarket in Nice August 23, 2012.
A young girl looks at school stationery in a supermarket in Nice August 23, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Female students at public schools across the state of Western Australia can soon wear pants and shorts to class. The Education Department has reportedly announced it would amend a statewide dress code so girls will have more uniform options.

James Merlino, the education minister, has pledged to ensure that all girls have the option of wearing trousers or shorts.  "While the vast majority of schools already offer the option of female students wearing shorts or pants, it is something I would expect all government schools to do,” Merlino added. His statement comes amid calls for Australian schools to ditch uniforms that limit girls’ movements and discriminate against them.

Research suggests girls do less exercise in a school dress. The West Australian government made it compulsory for state schools to ensure girls have a choice of trousers and shorts earlier this month.

Uniform equality

Girls' Uniform Agenda, a group of Australian parents, push for uniform equality. Parents involved in this group believe requiring girls to wear dresses and skirts reinforces "rigid gender stereotypes.”

Based on its recent analysis of uniform policies at 100 Victorian state schools, one in four required girls to wear skirts or dresses. The group’s co-founder Simone Cariss argued that these students become self-conscious about accidentally exposing themselves.

Cariss said that girls are concerned about flashing their underwear when they do cartwheels. "We have girls who have to get under tables to plug in laptops and they are doing that with one hand on the back of their skirt,” The Age quotes her as saying, adding it is a struggle that distracts from their learning.

According to the news outlet, Cariss founded the group after her daughter was barred from wearing pants at a Catholic school in Melbourne. She started a petition that has now collected nearly 21,000 signatures.

Cariss is okay about girls wearing skirts or dresses to school. But she maintained they must also have the option to wear trousers and shorts.

Kristen Hilton, Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner, said that not allowing girls to wear shorts and pants to school could amount to unlawful discrimination. She recognised that schools had a right under the Equal Opportunity Act to determine their uniform, but they must take into account the views of the school community.

The Telegraph/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
NRL hit by group sex scandal, Bodene Thompson the focal point
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 11-14: big decisions can change the course of the series
'Holby City' series 19 'The Man Who Sold the World' spoilers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Rebel Wilson wins Australia's biggest ever defamation payout
Rebel Wilson wins Australia's biggest ever defamation payout
'Gotham' season 4 featurette shows young Bruce taking his Dark side; the future of BatCat
'Gotham' season 4 featurette shows young Bruce taking his Dark side; the future of BatCat
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car