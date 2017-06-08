'Minecraft' Story mode season 2 kicks off with first episode titled 'Hero in Residence'

By on
Minecraft Story Mode
The sixth episode of "Minecraft Story Mode" will feature popular YouTube personalities. Mojang

"Jesse" and friends will be returning next month following an announcement from Telltale and Mojang that "Minecraft: Story Mode" Season 2 will be arriving on July 11, 2017. The title of the first episode has also been revealed as "Hero in Residence," putting to rest conflicting takes on where the final episode in September 2016 will pick up from. 

Most "Minecraft: Story Mode" followers were initially under the impression that the season 2 would need a long time to create. Part of that is the fact that the developers have been notorious for taking their own sweet time when it comes to following up games so the recent announcement comes a bit of a surprise. 

Nevertheless, the important thing is that "Minecraft: Story Mode" is just around the corner with "Jesse" carrying on as the world’s greatest living superhero. Heading into the second season, he/she will have to deal with new challenges which will include new responsibilities and rivalries, Attack of the Fan Boy reported.

A brief synopsis on what the first episode titled "Hero in Residence" for "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 reads that things start off from a simple treasure hunt that goes wrong. "Jesse's" had will be trapped in a cursed prismarine gauntlet, suggesting that he will also have to deal with some dark and ancient power. 

From there, "Jesse" and the gang will have to venture out into the darkest depths of the world. It will be a mix of old and new faces that would include fortune tellers and some enemies where tough choices need to be made on "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2. 

 "Jesse" will be joined by old allies like "Patton Oswalt," "Catherine Taber" and "Ashley Johnson." Other characters are expected to be announced before "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 officially rolls out on July 11. 

"Minecraft: Story Mode" season two will be a five-part episodic adventure which will continue to follow the adventures of "Jesse" and friends. Changes are expected in their respective abilities after defeating the "Wither Storm," all carried on from the first season. 

Game saves will be imported together with the experience and decisions players had. It remains to be seen if those choices will play a crucial role in the sequel, potentially something that may add new challenges likely to vary.  "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 will be released for most game platforms such as the PS4, Xbox One, PC and mobile. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5 release date: Series ‘will be out at the end of the year’
'Better Call Saul' Season 3 episode 9 'Fall' spoilers
‘Poldark’ season 3: Eleanor Tomlinson to answer fan questions
'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' cast gets a feisty nerd hacker in Tala Ashe
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Azazel remains on the loose in 'You Are Not Your Own' [VIDEOS]
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 'You Are Not Your Own' spoilers
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Emmit meets up with Gloria to talk about things in 'Aporia'
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 'Aporia' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car