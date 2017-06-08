'Minecraft' Story mode season 2 kicks off with first episode titled 'Hero in Residence'

"Jesse" and friends will be returning next month following an announcement from Telltale and Mojang that "Minecraft: Story Mode" Season 2 will be arriving on July 11, 2017. The title of the first episode has also been revealed as "Hero in Residence," putting to rest conflicting takes on where the final episode in September 2016 will pick up from.

Most "Minecraft: Story Mode" followers were initially under the impression that the season 2 would need a long time to create. Part of that is the fact that the developers have been notorious for taking their own sweet time when it comes to following up games so the recent announcement comes a bit of a surprise.

Nevertheless, the important thing is that "Minecraft: Story Mode" is just around the corner with "Jesse" carrying on as the world’s greatest living superhero. Heading into the second season, he/she will have to deal with new challenges which will include new responsibilities and rivalries, Attack of the Fan Boy reported.

A brief synopsis on what the first episode titled "Hero in Residence" for "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 reads that things start off from a simple treasure hunt that goes wrong. "Jesse's" had will be trapped in a cursed prismarine gauntlet, suggesting that he will also have to deal with some dark and ancient power.

From there, "Jesse" and the gang will have to venture out into the darkest depths of the world. It will be a mix of old and new faces that would include fortune tellers and some enemies where tough choices need to be made on "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2.

"Jesse" will be joined by old allies like "Patton Oswalt," "Catherine Taber" and "Ashley Johnson." Other characters are expected to be announced before "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 officially rolls out on July 11.

"Minecraft: Story Mode" season two will be a five-part episodic adventure which will continue to follow the adventures of "Jesse" and friends. Changes are expected in their respective abilities after defeating the "Wither Storm," all carried on from the first season.

Game saves will be imported together with the experience and decisions players had. It remains to be seen if those choices will play a crucial role in the sequel, potentially something that may add new challenges likely to vary. "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 will be released for most game platforms such as the PS4, Xbox One, PC and mobile.