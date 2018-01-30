Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker to make season debut on Friday

By @saihoops on
Jabari Parker injury update, Jabari Parker
Jan 23, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) takes a shot against Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (3) in the fourth quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu

Fourth-year forward Jabari Parker will make his season debut Friday (Saturday AEDT) for the Milwaukee Bucks, according to several reports. Parker, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, suffered a horrific torn left anterior cruciate ligament injury during a 106-88 defeat to the Miami Heat last February.

Parker, a versatile forward with a high ceiling, re-injured the same ACL he tore in his rookie season in Milwaukee. Parker was averaging an impressive tally of 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists prior to last year's ACL injury.

According to several analysts, Parker and star Giannis Antetokounmpo a.k.a. "The Greek Freak" have the potential to form fearsome 1-2 punch in the league. Antetokounmpo, currently a candidate to win the league MVP, is expected to have Parker return to a team that's locked in a heated battle for a playoff berth.

"I'm really excited. I know the fans are really excited about that, too. He's been through this twice in his career, just seeing him every day for the past year now working hard and being focused towards his return, I think it's big for him and we all got to embrace the moment. I know he's really excited. I think when he comes back he's going to take this team to the next level. He's going to help us defensively and offensively," said Antetokounmpo after finishing with 31 points and 18 rebounds in Milwaukee's 107-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

Jabari Parker will help Bucks push for playoff berth

On Saturday, Parker confirmed that he was nearing a comeback. "(I should return) within these couple weeks. I think it's in the air for now. I've got to keep on talking it over with the medical staff and by that time I should be good. Even when I come back at some time, it's still going to be a journey for me, taking it step by step. I'm not there, so every moment is an opportunity to get better," Parker told reporters, via The Associated Press.

With Milwaukee's front office firing head coach Jason Kidd, Jabari Parker will return to a squad led by interim coach Joe Prunty. "We know what he's (Parker) capable of doing. I don't think it would be fair to expect him to come out and do all the things that he's capable of doing just from the standpoint of the time frame of being off. But I think he can do a lot of things for us -- he can rebound the ball for us ... he can make plays to score himself, but he can make plays for others," said Prunty on Parker's return

